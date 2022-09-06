Anderlecht vs Silkeborg prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Anderlecht and Silkeborg will battle for three points in Group B of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The home side booked their spot in the group stage of the competition with a penalty shootout victory over Young Boys in the playoff round. Silkeborg dropped into the third-tier tournament following their elimination from the UEFA Europa League by HJK.

Anderlecht will be looking to return to winning ways, having played out a 2-2 draw on home turf against Leuven in the Jupiler League on Sunday. Fabio Silva scored a late equalizer to help the hosts snatch a point.

Silkeborg fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Copenhagen in the Danish Superliga. Viktor Claesson's 41st-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Thursday's clash will be the opening day fixture and both sides will be looking to secure a win to take control of the group. West Ham and FCSB complete the quartet in Group B.

Anderlecht vs Silkeborg Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. Anderlecht are currently on a four-game winless run in all competitions, while Silkeborg have managed just one win from their last six matches in all competitions.

Anderlecht form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-W

Silkeborg form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L

Anderlecht vs Silkeborg Team News

Anderlecht

Adrien Trebel is sidelined with a shoulder injury, while Mario Stroeykens, Kristian Arnstad and Francis Amuzu are all unavailable.

Injury: Adrien Trebel

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Mario Stroeykens, Kristian Arnstad, Francis Amuzu

Silkeborg

Oscar Fuglsang, Niclas Holm Pedersen, Gustav Dahl and Alexander Lind have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Oscar Fuglsang, Niclas Holm Pedersen, Gustav Dahl, Alexander Lind

Suspension: None

Anderlecht vs Silkeborg Predicted XI

Anderlecht (3-5-2): Hendrik van Crombrugge (GK); Hannes Delcroix, Wesley Hoedt, Jan Vertonghen; Noah Sadiki, Marco Kana, Amadou Diawara, Lior Refaelov, Michael Murillo; Fabio Silva, Sebastiano Esposito

Silkeborg ((4-3-3): Nicolai Larsen (GK); Lukas Engel, Joel Felix, Tobias Salquist, Oliver Sonne; Anders Klynge, Mark Brink, Stefan Thordarson, Mads Kaalund, Nicklas Helenius, Sebastian Jorgensen

Anderlecht vs Silkeborg Prediction

Anderlecht are slight favorites in the game and have a superior pedigree and quality to their opponents. However, the Belgians have been in patchy form which could affect their chances of getting the win.

The same can be said about Silkeborg, who are participating in continental competition for the first time in two decades. We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory, although their leaky defense could see them concede.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-1 Silkeborg

