Anderlecht vs Sporting Charleroi Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2, 2022 

Anderlecht will welcome Sporting Charleroi to Lotto Park for a Jupiler League matchday 10 fixture in an early kickoff on Sunday (October 2).

The hosts are coming off a 4-1 home win against Kortrijk before the international break. Four men got on the scoresheet for the Purple and White, with Lior Rafaelov wrapping up the scoring from the spot in the 75th minute.

Charleroi, fell to a 3-2 defeat against Westerlo on home turf. The eventful game saw the visitors take a two-goal in the opening ten minutes through Bryan Reynolds and Maxim de Cuyper. Charleroi fought back and equalised in the 88th minute only for Kyan Vaesen to score the winner for the visitors a minute later.

The defeat left them tenth in the table, having garnered 12 points from nine matches. Anderlecht occupy the eighth position and are one point better off.

Anderlecht vs Sporting Charleroi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 79 occasions. Anderlecht have 47 wins, while Charleroi have been victorious on 17 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in April, where Anderlecht claimed a comfortable 4-0 home win.

The last five matches involving Charleroi have produced at least three goals, with both teams scoring.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have seen at least one team fail to find the back of the net.

Anderlecht have won six of their last nine home games across competitions.

Anderlecht vs Sporting Charleroi Prediction

Anderlecht have had a highly inconsistent campaign, but consecutive home wins gives them momentum heading into Sunday's clash. They also have a crucial double header with FCSB in the UEFA Europa Conference League on the horizon.

Charleroi, meanwhile, recently registered consecutive victories on the road to boost their chances of making the playoffs for continental qualification. However, successive defeats since then have seen them drop out of the top eight.

Edward Still's side are one of the most expansive teams in the league and are likely to take the game to Anderlecht. However, the hosts to claim a narrow victory, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-1 Sporting Charleroi

Anderlecht vs Sporting Charleroi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

