Anderlecht vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2023

Anderlecht will entertain Standard Liege at Lotto Park in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday (February 26).

With the top spot now out of their reach, both sides will strive to make it to the championship round. Anderlecht are in ninth place but are level on 35 points with tenth-placed St. Truidense, making the upcoming clash crucial for the hosts.

The Purple & White are the most successful team in Belgium with 35 record top-flight titles but have not tasted victory since their last triumph in 2016–17. They finished third last season and also failed to win the Belgian Cup. They have qualified for the UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 this season, though.

Standard, meanwhile, are sixth with 41 points and are almost certain of qualifying for the playoffs. However, with a couple of teams hot on their heels, a slip-up could prove costly. The visitors will hope to pull off a shock win at Lotto Park to boost their playoff hopes.

Les Rouches trounced Anderlecht 5-0 when the sides last met. Standard, meanwhile, made headlines last weekend when they stunned second-placed Union Saint-Gilloise 4-2 away. It was their second win in five games and their sixth away victory this term.

Anderlecht vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Anderlecht have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five clashes with Standard.

The hosts have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five games against Standard at home.

Anderlecht have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games at home.

Standard have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five games on the road.

Anderlecht have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, while Standard have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Anderlecht – W-D-L-W-W; Standard Liege – W-L-D-W-L

Anderlecht vs Standard Liege Prediction

Two players have been ruled out with injuries. Fabio Silva, with seven goals, and Lior Refaelov, with four goals, are expected to hold the frontline for the hosts.

The visitors, meanwhile, will miss four players, including Stipe Perica, who has scored four times. Philip Zinckernagel, with seven goals, remains the main attacking threat. Anderlecht, though, are not expected to botch another three-point opportunity.

Prediction: Anderlecht 3-1 Standard Liege

Anderlecht vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Anderlecht

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Anderlecht to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Standard to score - Yes

