Anderlecht vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

Anderlecht will invite Union Saint-Gilloise to Lotto Park in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday. The two teams are separated by a place and a point in the league standings, with the third-placed Saint-Gilloise having a one-point lead over the hosts.

Ad

Paars-wit are unbeaten in their last two games. They met Charleroi in their previous league outing and registered a 1-0 away win. Luis Vázquez, assisted by substitute Nilson Angulo, scored the only goal of the match in the 62nd minute.

They hosted Fenerbahce in the UEFA Europa League knockout phase playoffs second leg on Thursday and were held to a 2-2 draw. Luis Vázquez bagged a brace, though Fenerbahce progressed to the round of 16 5-2 on aggregate.

Ad

Trending

The visitors saw their unbeaten streak in the Belgian Pro League ended after 13 games last week as they fell to a 1-0 home loss to Mechelen. They bounced back with a 2-1 away win over Ajax in the Europa League knockout phase, though the Dutch team progressed to the round of 16, with Kenneth Taylor scoring from the penalty spot in the first half of extra time.

Anderlecht vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two local rivals have squared off 55 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 22-19 lead in wins and 14 games ending in draws.

Three of their last four games have ended in draws, including a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in September.

Union Saint-Gilloise are unbeaten in their last nine away games in the Belgian Pro League, recording four consecutive wins.

Anderlecht have won four of their last five league games, keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the Belgian Pro League, conceding 22 goals in 26 games. Paars-wit have the second-best record, conceding 23 times.

Ad

Anderlecht vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Paars-wit have lost one of their last five games in all competitions, with two ending in draws. They have scored two goals apiece in three games in that period. They have registered just one win in their last 12 meetings against Saint-Gilloise, failing to score in five.

Jan Vertonghen made an appearance from the bench against Fenerbahce on Thursday and is likely to start here. Top-scorer Kasper Dolberg is sidelined with an injury and Mario Stroeykens is a doubt.

Ad

Les Unionistes returned to winning ways after two consecutive defeats on Thursday and will look to continue that form here. They have won four of their last five away games in all competitions, scoring 11 goals. They have won four of their last six away games in this fixture, scoring at least two goals in five games.

Alessio Castro-Montes is likely to miss this match due to an injury and a similar starting XI from their win over Mechelen last week is expected to be fielded here.

Ad

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Anderlecht 1-1 Union Saint-Gilloise

Anderlecht vs Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback