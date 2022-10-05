Anderlecht vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6th 2022

Anderlecht will host West Ham United at the Lotto Park on Thursday in another round of the UEFA Europa Conference League group stages.

The Belgian outfit have endured a largely underwhelming start to their league campaign and currently sit in the bottom half of the Jupiler Pro League standings.

However, they have fared better on the continental stage, picking up a well-deserved 1-0 win over Silkeborg IF in their first game via a Fabio Silva winner and then playing out a goalless draw against FCSB in their second game.

Anderlecht have picked up four points from two continental games this season and sit second in their group. They can leapfrog their midweek opponents with maximum points this week and will be determined to do just that.

West Ham United have also struggled to perform in the Premier League this season and sit just one point above the drop zone. Despite their domestic struggles, they have lived up to expectations in the Conference League this season, picking up a 3-1 comeback win over FCSB in their first game and a 3-2 comeback win over Silkeborg in their second.

The visitors sit atop the group table with six points from an obtainable six and will aim to continue their winning streak here.

Anderlecht vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Anderlecht and West Ham. The two sides last faced off in the final of the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup back in the 1975-76 campaign, which the Purple and White won 4-2.

The Hammers have had five meetings against Belgian opponents, picking up two wins, two draws and a loss in those games.

The hosts have won just one of their last six games against English opposition.

Three of West Ham's five league defeats this season have come in hostile territory.

Eleven of Anderlecht's 16 league goals this season have been scored on home turf.

Anderlecht vs West Ham United Prediction

Anderlecht have won just one of their last four games across all competitions and two of their last eight. They have, however, lost just one of their last four matches on home turf and will hope to maximize their home advantage this week.

West Ham have won three of their last four games across all competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides, coupled with the Hammers' form, should see the English side win here.

Prediction: Anderlecht 0-1 West Ham United

Anderlecht vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Ham

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the Belgian outfit's last seven home matches)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but two of the hosts' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

