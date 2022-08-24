Anderlecht vs Young Boys prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs 2022-23

Anderlecht will host Young Boys at Lotto Park on Thursday in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs.

The home side have enjoyed a brilliant start to life under manager Felice Mazzu. They picked up a 1-0 win in the first leg, with Hannes Delcroix scoring the sole goal of the game just before the hour mark. The Belgian team will aim to complete the job in front of their home fans.

Anderlecht have already done the toughest part of the job by securing the advantage on the road and now have to see it through on Thursday.

Young Boys have also performed well under their new manager and currently sit atop the Swiss Super League table. However, they suffered their first defeat under the Swiss manager last week and have bounced back from that with a 10-1 rout of FC Schoenberg in the domestic cup on Sunday.

The visitors will be looking to turn the tie around this week as they seek a seventh straight European group stage appearance.

Anderlecht vs Young Boys

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between the two sides, with the first leg clash being their maiden matchup.

While the hosts only need to avoid defeat to advance, the visitors will be looking to overturn their first leg deficit.

Anderlecht Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Young Boys Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Anderlecht vs Young Boys Team News

Anderlecht

Adrien Trebel came off injured last time out and is a doubt for this one alongside Ghanaian international Majeed Ashimeru.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Majeed Ashimeru, Adrien Trebel

Suspended: None

Young Boys

Sandro Lauper, Leandro Zbinden and Christian Fassnacht are all injured and will not play in Belgium this week. Meanwhile, Ulisses Garcia has returned to full fitness and could feature.

Loris Benito's involvement remains in doubt as he is struggling with an injury he picked up earlier this month.

Injured: Sandro Lauper, Leandro Zbinden, Christian Fassnacht

Doubtful: Loris Benito

Suspended: None

Anderlecht vs Young Boys Predicted XI

Anderlecht Predicted XI (3-5-2): Hendrik van Crombrugge; Hannes Delcroix, Wesley Hoedt, Zeno Debast; Michael Murillo, Marco Kana, Yari Verschaeren, Lior Refaelov, Francis Amuzu; Fabio Silva, Sebastiano Esposito

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): David von Ballmoos; Jordan Lefort, Mohamed Camara, Cedric Zesiger, Lewin Blum; Cheikh Niasse; Nicolas Ngamaleu, Vincent Sierro; Fabian Rieder; Meschack Elia, Jean-Pierre Nsame

Anderlecht vs Young Boys Prediction

The home side are on a five-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last 10 games across all competitions. They have won their last three games on home turf and will be looking forward to this one.

The first leg result marked Young Boys' only defeat this season. They have been in brilliant form on the road but could see their continental ambitions end this week following a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Anderlecht 1-1 Young Boys

