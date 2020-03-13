Why the idea of the European Super League by Andrea Agnelli is a crime against Football

Alfredo Di Stefano was a Real Madrid legend who won the first edition of the European cup in 1956

Sport and business are inversely proportional to each other. One thrives at the cost of the other. A football match between Frosinone and Carpi is more of a sporting event than a business event, primarily because the majority of Serie A fans all over the world wouldn't even know where Frosinone and Carpi are in Italy.

Conversely, a football match between Real Madrid and Barcelona is more of a business event than a football event, primarily because the chiefs of La Liga consider this match a cash cow. You take out this fixture from La Liga Santander, and the league doesn't have too much to offer from a business point of view.

The el Clasico has historically been the most followed football fixture in the World.

Once you start using sport to serve only the business interests, you enter a swamp wherefrom there is no escape.

Sport is based on the concept of meritocracy. You win only if you're good enough to win. Of course, there are times when lady luck takes over the wheel of fortune, and results don't reflect the actual picture of a sporting event. Nevertheless, never has their ever been a story wherein consistency was not rewarded.

That may change in due course of time if Andrea Agnelli get his way.

Andrea Agnelli is the current president of the Juventus football club, Turin. He is also the current chairman of the European Clubs Association or what is popularly known as the ECA. The ECA was created to represent the interests of professional football clubs across Europe.

Andrea Agnelli is the current chairman of the ECA

Recently, Agnelli spoke at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in London about the degree of fairness with which Atalanta has qualified for the most significant club competition on planet Earth. Football lovers have known for long enough what some of the super-rich in Europe have in mind for the future of the Champions League:- "The reformation of the Champions League into a bandwagon exclusive to the super-elite."

It is not possible to strive to ensure that the wealthiest football clubs all over Europe never have to earn their place in European competitions and keep the spark of unpredictability alive in the sport at the same time.

If sport were something that only the rich could indulge in, we wouldn't have the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi entertain us week in week out. Both these legends started their careers in abject poverty.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the football landscape across Europe for the last decade

Football is made beautiful by the possibility that everyone has an equal shot at glory. It is nothing less than blasphemy to try to exterminate that possibility just to serve the selfish interests of a few.

Agnelli doesn't have a problem with football itself. It is the technical possibility that Juventus can fail to qualify for the Champions League if it fails to finish in the top 4 in Serie A, and it fails to win either of the Champions League or the Europa League is what bothers him. Agnelli wants to erase this possibility.

Andrea Agnelli has been the strongest proponent of a possible European Super League

He has employed a business model for Juventus that requires it to make a certain amount of money every football season for it to emulate the kind of revenue English clubs generate from the Premier League.

The problem that lies herein is that the Serie A simply doesn't have that kind of appeal in the market. When it comes to revenue generation, there is no comparison between the Premier League and the Serie A. They are miles apart. A report from Deloitte Sports Business Group's annual review of football finance published by CNBC last year confirmed it. As per that report, the English Premier League continues to represent about 70-72 percent of the entire European football market by revenue.

Agnelli wouldn't have a sliver of a problem with the current format of the Champions League had Juve been making it to the semi-finals year in year out. The fact is that they aren't. This, in turn, means that they earn a lot less from the Champions League than what they need to fill in for the difference in earnings from Serie A and their official revenue target.

The Premier League is commercially the most valuable football league in the World

The solution to this problem as per Agnelli is the creation of a tournament in which only the richest and most popular clubs all over Europe play each other in a round-robin format, and the amount of money that goes to the winner is just about as much as that earned by everyone else.

Hence, by making European competition the monopoly of the elite, Agnelli aims to make up for the enormous gap in revenue generation between Juventus and the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

A purported European Super League would also make it possible for Juventus to continue to reach its revenue targets without having to play any better than the likes of Atalanta, who, as per Agnelli, do not deserve to be in European competition on the back of "one great season."

A purported European Super League would have the same clubs play every season

A mere business person would have Manchester United and AC Milan play in the Champions League all day long despite none of the two is good enough to finish in the top 4 of their respective leagues. It takes a bit of sporting integrity to understand the worth of earning glory. That's something Agnelli could never buy with money.

At the moment, there has been a tremendous backlash against the slightest hint of a possible European Super League. Hence, it has become a near-impossible task for Agnelli to make any sort of a compelling argument in support of his proposed model. Even though he might not succeed in the near foreseeable future in turning the Champions League into his own customized private pass time, people like him need to be nipped in the bud every time they try to push for an idea that can potentially harm football.

Football is NOT the exclusive privilege of the rich and the elite

As long as people understand what football is and what the word "sport" stands for in general, Andrea Agnelli will have to stay content with what Juventus can earn by their merit.

Future generations of football lovers shall know what football is, and business people will know the limits to which they can tamper with a competition that has almost 65 years of history behind it.