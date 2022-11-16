Andy Robertson chooses the best Liverpool signing Jurgen Klopp has made between Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah

Liverpool star Andy Robertson has chosen Mohamed Salah over the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker as the best Reds signing.

Salah, 30, arrived from AS Roma for an initial fee of £36.5 million in the summer of 2017. He has registered 170 goals and 68 assists in 275 overall games for the Reds, helping the club lift seven trophies.

As for individual accolades, the Egyptian has won three Premier League Golden Boots and one FIFA Puskas award. He has also been named the Premier League Player of the Season once, FWA Footballer of the Year twice, and the PFA Players' Player of the Year twice.

During a recent interview with Pitch Side, Robertson was asked to name the best Liverpool signing under the helm of Klopp. He replied:

"We've had good ones to be fair. Obviously, Virgil was a big one. Ali also was a big one but I think it has to be Mo, with the records he set. I signed the same summer as him, not as much hype was made about me but he hit the ground running and he hasn't really stopped."

Salah, who finished fifth in the 2022 Ballon d'Or rankings, has registered 14 goals and five assists in 21 matches for Liverpool this season.

Van Dijk, 31, arrived from Southampton for £75 million, a then-world-record fee for a defender, in the winter of 2018. Alisson, meanwhile, joined the Merseyside outfit from AS Roma for £66 million six months later.

Since their arrival, both players have helped Klopp transform the leaky Liverpool defense into a silverware-worthy one. Robertson, who arrived from Hull City for £8 million in the summer of 2017, has also played a crucial part in his team's recent successes across all competitions.

Danny Murphy names Liverpool's worst signing in Jurgen Klopp era

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy labeled Reds midfielder Naby Keita the worst signing made during manager Jurgen Klopp's seven-year-long tenure. He said:

"Although I think Fabinho is a bit down on his form, with him, Thiago [Alcantara] and [Jordan] Henderson fit and playing every week, I don't think the midfield is as big a problem as people make out. Although you would like more choice."

He continued:

"[Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain is never fit. Keita's probably been the worst signing out of the big ones. All the others have done well. And the two young lads [Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho], although super talents, you can't rely on them week in, week out."

Keita, 27, arrived at Anfield from RB Leipzig in a deal worth up to £59 million in the summer of 2018. However, the Guinean has struggled to maintain consistency due to a host of recurring injuries, forcing him to miss a staggering 85 matches for the Merseyside outfit.

