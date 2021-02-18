Andy Robertson chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi debate is not going to die down any time soon and Liverpool star Andy Robertson has revealed who he thinks is the better footballer.

Andy Robertson is one of the best left-backs in the world and has been critical to Liverpool's success over recent years. The Scot appeared as a guest on ESPN's 'You Have to Answer' and was forced to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Robertson took a second to think but ended up choosing the Barcelona man Lionel Messi over Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have undoubtedly been the best players of the 21st century so far and viewers, fans and peers have all not been able to see eye-to-eye over who the better footballer is between the two.

A number of players and pundits have weighed in on this eternal debate, which has often culminated in heated arguments and sore throats.

Andy Robertson is widely regarded as one of the best left-backs in world football right now, and the Liverpool man has been a revelation for Jurgen Klopp's side since joining in the summer of 2017 for an initial £8 million.

He was part of the Liverpool side that overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit against Barcelona at Anfield, winning the second leg 4-0. They went on to win the UEFA Champions League.

The Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi debate runs on

Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League

Andy Robertson is just one among the various players who have offered their opinion on the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi debate. Ronaldo and Messi have been so good at their jobs that they exercised a duopoly of sorts over the Ballon d'Or, which is the most coveted individual prize in football.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have had entirely different career paths. Ronaldo broke into the Sporting Lisbon first-team as a mercurial talent. Sir Alex Ferguson brought him to Manchester United where he burgeoned into a world-beater.

After winning the lot at Manchester United, he moved on to Real Madrid where he attained 'legend' status over the next ten years. He currently plays for Juventus and is seeking a third consecutive Serie A title in Italy.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has been a one-club man and has played only for Barcelona in his career. However, the Argentine is finally tipped to leave the club in the summer after a number of issues came to a head last summer.