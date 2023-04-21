Angers 1-2 PSG: Player ratings for Parisians as Kylian Mbappe double sinks bottom dwellers | Ligue 1 2022-23

PSG overcame bottom side Angers 2-1 in Ligue 1 on Friday (April 21) to consolidate their position atop the standings.

Kylian Mbappe scored both goals for the Parisians with Sada Thioub pulling a late consolation goal back for the hosts. In a clash of table-toppers against the bottom dwellers, Christophe Galtier's side were expected to cruise through. Those predictions were coming true, as PSG raced to a 2-0 lead in the opening half.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the ninth minute after some good work from Juan Bernat down the left. He mishit his original shot but recovered in time to bury the ball into the back of the net. In the 26th minute, the Frenchman doubled PSG's advantage off a superb pass from Lionel Messi, evading the entire Angers defence to pick the Frenchman out.

Angers looked like they were in for a long night but didn't concede any more goals after the break and instead pulled one back in the dying seconds. Yan Valery headed down Abdallah Sima's cross into Thioub's path, and the forward made a first-time strike beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma to reduce the deficit.

PSG, though, held on for their third straight league win to go 11 points clear of second-placed Marseille. Angers, meanwhile, remain rooted at the foot of the table with only 14 points.

On that note, here are the player ratings for PSG:

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7.5/10

The PSG custodian made four saves on the night to deny Angers but a clean sheet was not to be, as he was beaten at the death.

Marquinhos - 7/10

He made sure everything was tidy at the back, making five clearances and one block to keep Angers at bay for large swathes.

Sergio Ramos - 7/10

The Spaniard negated Jean-Matteo Bahoya's threat, following him like a shadow and not allowing him space to work into. Ramos also completed 97% of his passes.

Danilo Pereira - 7/10

He complemented his fellow centre-backs ably, making five clearances and completing six long balls.

Achraf Hakimi - 7/10

The Moroccan helped out his attack, as usual, by charging forward on the flanks and linking up with his forwards. Defensively, too, he was solid, making two clearances and three interceptions.

Carlos Soler - 6/10

He laid out two crosses early on, but neither was great. Soler only regressed as the game wore on.

Fabian Ruiz - 6.5/10

Ruiz controlled midfield with aplomb, completing 105 passes and eight long balls too.

Vitinha - 6/10

A let down from his performance last time that saw him bag a goal and an assist.

Juan Bernat - 7/10

The midfielder was given a rare start, and he made it count with a brilliant assist for Mbappe's first goal.

Lionel Messi - 8/10

No goals for the Argentine, but that didn't mean he had a poor game. Messi teed up Mbappe for the Parisians' second goal by taking the entire Angers defence out with a sleek pass.

Kylian Mbappe - 8.5/10

PSG's talismanic forward continued his hot run of form in goal with two more strikes. He's now on 22 league goals for the season.

Ratings of PSG substitutes against Angers

Marco Verratti (62' for Soler) - 6.5/10

He made one key clearance midway through the second half.

Warren Zaire-Emery (88' for Vitinha) - N/A

The youngster was brought on to merely see the game off.

El Chadaille Bitshiabu (89' for Bernat) - N/A

Not enough time to make an impact

