Angers vs Ajaccio Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1st 2023

Midweek action will take place in Ligue 1, with Angers and Ajaccio battling for three points in a matchday 21 relegation six-pointer on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 4-0 away thrashing at the hands of Brest over the weekend. Jeremy Le Douaron, Steve Mounie, Franck Honorat and Pierre Lees-Melou all found the back of the net.

Ajaccio fell to a 2-0 defeat against Lyon on home turf. Johann Lepenant and Alexandre Lacazette scored in either half to guide Le Gones to victory.

The loss left them in 18th spot with 15 points garnered from 20 matches. Angers remain rooted to the bottom of the standings on eight points, 10 points away from safety.

Angers vs Ajaccio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Angers have 11 wins from their last 23 matches against Ajaccio. Seven matches ended in a draw, while Wednesday's visitors have five wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2022 when Ajaccio claimed a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Angers have managed just eight points from 20 matches. Only one side in Ligue 1 history have managed fewer points at this stage of a campaign.

Angers have tied the record for most consecutive defeats in Ligue 1 history (12).

Five of the last six head-to-head meetings between the two sides have produced less than three goals.

Angers have been losing at halftime in 15 of their 20 league games this season, the most in the league.

Ajaccio have won just one of their last six away games against Angers, losing four matches.

Angers have found the back of the net in five of their last six competitive home games.

Angers vs Ajaccio Prediction

There has been little source of positivity for Angers this term, with unwanted records being set almost every time they take to the field. Abdelaziz Bouhazama's side are running out of time to preserve their top-flight status and Wednesday's game offers them an opportunity to take points from a direct relegation rival.

Ajaccio, for their part, have not fared much better, having lost each of their last four matches in all competitions.

However, confidence will be in short supply in the Angers camp and we are backing the visitors to capitalize on this with a narrow win.

Prediction: Angers 1-2 Ajaccio

Angers vs Ajaccio Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ajaccio to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes