Angers vs AS Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th May 2023

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Angers lock horns with an impressive AS Monaco side in an important encounter at the Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday.

Angers vs AS Monaco Preview

Angers are currently rooted to the bottom of the Ligue 1 standings and have been in abysmal form so far this season. The home side suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Rennes last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

AS Monaco, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. Les Monegasques slumped to a shock 4-0 defeat against Montpellier in their previous game and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Angers vs AS Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Monaco have a good recent record against Angers and have won 13 out of the last 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Angers' four victories.

Angers have won only one of their last 13 matches against AS Monaco in Ligue 1, with their previous such victory coming in September 2018.

Angers have been relegated this season and have lost 25 of their 33 matches in Ligue 1 so far - a record at this stage of the competition.

AS Monaco have lost four of their last nine matches in Ligue 1 - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 34 league games preceding this run.

Angers have dropped a total of 14 points after scoring the first goal in Ligue 1 so far this season - as many points as they have collected in the competition so far.

Angers vs AS Monaco Prediction

AS Monaco have a good squad at their disposal but are in the midst of a definitive slump at the moment. The away side conceded four goals against Montpellier and will need to present a robust front in this fixture.

Angers are playing for their pride at the moment and will need to work hard to prove their mettle this weekend. AS Monaco are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Angers 1-4 AS Monaco

Angers vs AS Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Monaco

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Monaco to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kevin Volland to score - Yes

