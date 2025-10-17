Angers vs AS Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

The French Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Angers and AS Monaco go head-to-head on Saturday. Monaco are unbeaten in their last eight visits to the Stade Raymond Kopa since January 2016 and will be out to extend this impressive nine-year streak.

Angers were on the receiving end of a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Strasbourg when the two sides squared off at the Stade de la Meinau just before the international break.

Alexandre Dujeux’s side have lost three consecutive games and failed to taste victory in their six matches (4L, 2D) since kicking off the campaign with a 1-0 win over newly-promoted Paris FC on August 17.

Angers have picked up just five points from the first 21 available to sit 17th in the Ligue 1 standings, only above rock-bottom Metz.

Meanwhile, having played out a 2-2 stalemate with Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League on October 1, AS Monaco netted two second-half goals to fight back from behind and rescue a 2-2 draw against OGC Nice last time out.

With the result against Nice, Sébastien Pocognoli’s men have failed to win four of their last five matches, a run which has left them with just one point from their first two Champions League outings.

Despite their recent slump, Monaco could move level on points with Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the Ligue 1 table this weekend as they are currently in fifth place with 13 points from seven matches.

Angers vs AS Monaco Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 23 meetings between the sides, Monaco boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Angers have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Dujeux’s men have failed to win their last eight home games against Monaco, losing six and claiming two draws since a 3-0 victory in 2016.

Monaco have lost all but one of their last five competitive away matches, with a 2-1 victory at Auxerre on September 13 being the exception.

Angers vs AS Monaco Prediction

With just one win from their last five games, Monaco have hit a rough patch and will be looking to find their feet this weekend.

Pocognoli’s men take on a floundering Angers side who have stumbled into the new campaign and we are backing them to extend their streak at the Stade Raymond Kopa.

Prediction: Angers 0-2 AS Monaco

Angers vs AS Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in seven of their last nine clashes)

