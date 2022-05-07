Angers vs Bordeaux Prediction and Betting tips | 8th May 2022 

In Ligue 1 action this weekend, Angers will host Bordeaux at the Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday afternoon.

Angers' struggles continued last weekend as they were beaten 2-0 by in-form Monaco. A first-half own goal from Abdoulaye Bamba handed their opponents the lead before they doubled that tally at the hour mark.

The hosts sit 15th in Ligue 1 with 35 points from as many games. They have capitulated after a decent start to the season. Angers sit just four points above the relegation playoff spot but can avoid an automatic drop by winning this weekend.

Like their hosts, Bordeaux, meanwhile, are struggling for form and find themselves in the thick of a relegation battle. They were beaten 1-0 by Nice last time out and were fortunate not to have lost by a bigger margin, as they offered barely anything offensively.

Les Girondins sit 19th in the league standings with just 27 points picked up so far. They will target maximum points this weekend as they seek to exit the drop zone.

Angers vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

• There have been 18 meetings between Angers and Bordeaux. The hosts have won seven of those games, while Bordeaux have won four. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

• The visitors are undefeated in their last four games against Angers, winning twice and drawing twice.

• Angers are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this matchup.

• The Black and Whites have scored 17 league goals at home this season, the joint-fewest in the division alongside bottom-placed Metz.

• Les Girondins have picked up just 12 points from 17 games on the road this season, the second-fewest in Ligue 1 at the moment.

• Bordeaux have statistically the worst defensive record in the top three tiers of French football this season, with 85 goals conceded.

Angers vs Bordeaux Prediction

Angers are on a six-game winless run in the league and have won just one of their last 14. All but two of their league wins this season have come on home turf, and they will look to capitalise on their home advantage this weekend.

Bordeaux, meanwhile, are on a four-game winless run and have conceded 14 goals in this period. They are winless in their last nine games on the road, a run dating back to December last year.

Neither team is enjoying life at the moment, so they could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Angers 2-2 Bordeaux.

Angers vs Bordeaux Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Neither team have kept a clean sheet in their last five games).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five games played by Bordeaux have produced over 2.5 goals scored) .

