Angers vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5, 2022

Angers will face off with Lens on Saturday (November 5) in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Raymond Kopa. Angers are languishing at the bottom of the standings with just eight points, while Lens are flying high in second and seem determined to push for UEFA Champions League qualification.

It took Angers seven games to record their first win (against Montpellier). They followed that with another win (over Nice), but just when it looked like their season had kickstarted, Gerard Baticle’s men have lost five straight games.

Lens, meanwhile, have enjoyed a fabulous start to their campaign. They went unbeaten in their first nine games – winning six – before falling to Lille. Since then, they have won a further three games to move to second place, including a 3-0 crushing of Toulouse last weekend.

Angers vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between the two teams have been mixed, with one win for each team and two draws in their last four meetings. However, Lens took all three points on their last visit to the Stade Raymond Kopa, winning 2-1 in February.

Lens have conceded just eight goals this season, the fewest in the French top flight alongside league leaders Paris St. Germain. Interestingly, though, six teams have scored more goals than them.

Angers have conceded a worrying 31 goals, giving them Ligue 1’s leakiest defence. They’ve also conceded at least thrice on seven occasions this season.

Only PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma (8) has kept more clean sheets than Lens’ Brice Samba (7), who arrived from Nottingham Forest in the summer.

Ligue 1 has seen four hat-tricks this season, and two of them have come from Lens players. Florian Sotoca scored one past Brest in August, while Lois Openda hit the other against Toulouse last weekend.

Angers vs Lens Prediction

If you go purely by the form guide, there’s only likely winner here, and that’s the away team.

Lens have been on song since the start of the campaign. Manager Franck Haise’s system, based around a three-man defence and wing-backs, has continued to work excellently despite losing key man Jonathan Clauss in the summer.

Angers, meanwhile, simply can’t buy a win right now with their floundering defence, so it’s difficult to see them keeping Lens out.

Prediction: Angers 0-3 Lens

Angers vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lens win

Tip 2: Lens to score more than 2.5 goals – Yes (Angers have conceded at least thirce on seven occasions this season, while Lens have scored more than two on four occasions.)

Tip 3: Lens to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Lens have the joint-tightest defence in Ligue 1, keeping seven clean sheets.)

