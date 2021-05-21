Angers vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Lille are back in action in Ligue 1 with the most important fixture in their recent history as they take on Angers at the Stade Jean-Bouin on Sunday. Lille can clinch the Ligue 1 title with a victory in this game and will be desperate for the three points this weekend.

Angers are in 12th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The home side eased past Dijon by a 3-0 margin last week and will have to strive for a similar result in this fixture.

Lille, on the other hand, have been exceptional this season and are currently at the top of the league table. Les Dogues were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Saint-Etienne in their previous game and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

🙌 José Fonte and Renato Sanches are going to @EURO2020 with Portugal 🇵🇹. Congratulations, boys 👏 pic.twitter.com/RdnPuDoJqJ — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) May 21, 2021

Angers vs Lille Head-to-Head

Angers have a surprisingly good record against Lille and have won six games out of a total of 13 matches played between the two sides. Lille have managed four victories against Lille and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two French sides took place in January earlier this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Angers. Lille were well below their best on the day and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Angers form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-L-L-L

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-W-W-D

Angers vs Lille Team News

Angers have a good squad. Image Source: Archyde

Angers

Enzo Ebosse is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this match. Lassana Coulibaly is serving a lengthy suspension at the moment and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Enzo Ebosse

Doubtful: Sofiane Boufal, Abdoulaye Bamba, Souleyman Doumbia

Suspended: Lassana Coulibaly

Lille have a strong squad

Lille

Yusuf Yazici and Mehmet Zeki Celik have recovered from the coronavirus and have resumed training sessions with the rest of the squad. Renato Sanches also made his comeback against Saint-Etienne last week and is likely to feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Angers vs Lille Predicted XI

Angers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Bernadoni; Pierrick Capelle, Romain Thomas, Ismael Traore, Vincent Manceau; Antonin Bobichon, Ibrahim Amadou; Mathias Lage, Angelo Fulgini, Farid El Melali; Stephane Bahoken

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Reinildo, Sven Botman, Jose Fonte, Mehmet Zeki Celik; Boubakary Soumare, Renato Sanches, Luiz Araujo, Jonathan Bamba; Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David

Angers vs Lille Prediction

Lille have built a formidable squad this season and have excellent players in their ranks at the moment. Les Dogues could potentially mark a historic moment for the club this week and will need to step up in what could be an era-defining match.

Angers are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset and have troubled their opponents on numerous occasions in the past. Lille are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Angers 2-3 Lille

