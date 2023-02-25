Angers vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th February 2023 

Angers host Lyon at the Raymond Kopa Stadium in Ligue 1 on Saturday, looking to end their long winless run in the league.

With just 10 points in the bag from 24 games, Le SCO are at the bottom of the top-flight standings as relegation looks certain.

The western French outfit have won only twice in the 2022-23 campaign, both coming consecutively in September last year over Montpellier and Nice.

In 16 games since, Angers have lost 14 times and drawn twice, and remain 10 points adrift of safety. They've been in the top division for eight years now.

Lyon, meanwhile, haven't really covered themselves in glory either, but sit in ninth position with 35 points from 24 games.

Les Gones recently saw their four-game unbeaten run in the league end following a 2-1 loss at the hands of Auxerre, despite taking the lead in the first-half.

Moussa Dembele opened the scoring in the 36th minute for the visitors but Auxerre fired back in the second half with quickfire goals from Gaetan Perrin and Jubal.

Angers vs Lyon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Lyon are the team that Angers have lost the most to in Ligue 1 history with 29 defeats. They are also the team which SCO have faced the most number of times in the top-flight.

Angers have won just one of their last six Ligue 1 home games versus Lyon, winning their most recent clash 3-0 in August 2021.

Angers have suffered 18 defeats in 24 league games this season, only CA Paris (20 in 1933-34 season) lost more at this stage of the top-flight campaign in its history.

Lyon have nine defeats in 24 games this season - only in 2016-17 (10) have Les Gones done worse at this stage of the season.

Angers have scored in each of their last seven Ligue 1 games at home but haven't won any of them, although this is their best scoring run on home soil since August-September 2019 (9).

Angers vs Lyon Prediction

While Lyon have been far from their best this season, Angers have simply been the worst team in the league. Unless they pull off something special here (which there's no reason to believe they would), Les Gones should win this one comfortably.

Prediction: Angers 0-2 Lyon

Angers vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lyon

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

