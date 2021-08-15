Angers vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Lyon take on Angers on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Angers are in fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings and will want to finish in the top ten this season. The home side eased past Strasbourg by a 2-0 margin last week and will want to step up in this fixture.

Lyon, on the other hand, played out a draw against Brest last week and will need to bounce back in this match. Les Gones are in 12th place in the league table and have a point to prove this season.

Angers vs Lyon Head-to-Head

Lyon have an excellent record against Angers and have won eight out of 11 matches played between the two teams. Angers have managed only one victory against Lyon and will need to step up on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Lyon. Angers were poor on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Angers form guide in Ligue 1: W

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: D

Angers vs Lyon Team News

Angers

Enzo Ebosse has recovered from his injury and should be able to feature in this game. Lassana Coulibaly has served his suspension and is also available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lyon

Jeff Reine-Adelaide is currently recovering from an injury and has been ruled out of this fixture. Bruno Guimaraes has returned from the Olympics and will be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Unavailable: Jason Denayer

Angers vs Lyon Predicted XI

Angers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Paul Bernadoni; Abdoulaye Bamba, Romain Thomas, Ismael Traore, Vincent Manceau; Batista Mandy, Thomas Mangani, Jimmy Cabot; Sofiane Boufal, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Stephane Bahoken

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Henrique, Damien Da Silva, Sinaly Diomande, Leo Dubois; Maxence Caqueret, Jean Lucas, Houssem Aouar; Rayan Cherki, Tino Kadewere, Moussa Dembele

Angers vs Lyon Prediction

Lyon have a well-rounded squad going into this game and will be intent on securing their first league victory of the season. With Memphis Depay now in Barcelona, the home side will have to rely on the likes of Moussa Dembele and Tino Kadewere to shoulder the goalscoring burden.

Angers were impressive against Strasbourg but will need to play out of their skins this weekend. Lyon are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Angers 0-2 Lyon

