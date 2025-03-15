Angers vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2025

Angers will welcome Monaco to Stade Raymond Kopa in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The hosts have won seven of their 25 league games thus far and are in 13th place in the league table. Les Monégasques are in fourth place in the standings and trail league leaders Paris Saint-Germain by 21 points.

Les Noirs et Blancs have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last four games in all competitions. They suffered a second consecutive defeat last week, falling to a 2-0 away loss to Brest.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two league games and after a 3-0 home win over Reims last month, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Toulouse last week. Takumi Minamino gave them the lead in the 17th minute but Toulouse equalized in stoppage time, thanks to a goal from Frank Magri.

Angers vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 61 times across all competitions. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 31 wins. Les Noirs et Blancs have 16 wins and 14 games have ended in draws.

Six of the last nine meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals. Les Monégasques have kept six clean sheets in these games while Les Noirs et Blancs have two clean sheets to their name.

Angers have won just one of their last seven league games while suffering four losses. They have failed to score in these losses as well.

Monaco are winless in their travels in 2025, suffering six losses in nine games across all competitions.

The Principality club have outscored the hosts 49-26 in 25 league games thus far.

Les Noirs et Blancs are winless in their last four home games, failing to score in two.

Angers vs Monaco Prediction

Angers have won just one of their last six games across all competitions, failing to score in three games in that period. They have conceded 13 goals in these games and will look to improve upon that record.

Sidiki Chérif, Halid Sabanovic, Cédric Hountondji, Bamba Dieng, Lilian Raolisa, and Adrien Hunou will miss this match due to injuries.

Les Monégasques have won four of their last seven league games, though all four have been registered at home. They are winless in their last seven away games and have scored one goal apiece in the last four games in that period.

Folarin Balogun and Aleksandr Golovin are expected to return after the international break. Kassoum Ouattara is nursing a calf injury while Soungoutou Magassa and Jordan Teze are also not an option for this match.

The visitors are on a seven-game unbeaten away run against Les Noirs et Blancs and, considering their better goalscoring record, we back the Principality club to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Angers 1-2 Monaco

Angers vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

