Angers vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Angers host Monaco at the Stade Raymond Kopa in Ligue 1 on Wednesday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.
Angers are currently sixth in the league, four points off Marseille in fourth. Gerald Baticle's side have faltered of late and have only won one of their last five games. They will look to turn things around with a win against Monaco.
Monaco, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions. Niko Kovac's side are currently ninth in the league, two points behind their opposition. They hope to extend their streak with a win against Angers on Wednesday.
Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for a well-contested matchup.
Angers vs Monaco Head-to-Head
Monaco have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Angers, winning three of them.
Monaco came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in April. Wissam Ben Yedder scored the game's only goal to secure all three points on the night.
Angers Form Guide: D-L-D-W-D
Monaco Form Guide: D-D-D-W-D
Angers vs Monaco Team News
Angers
Angers will have a host of players missing for the game on Wednesday. Souleyman Doumbia will be suspended, while Bilal Brahima, Paul Bernardoni, Abdoulaye Bamba and Zinedine Ould Khaled are all out injured.
Injured: Bilal Brahima, Paul Bernardoni, Abdoulaye Bamba, Zinedine Ould Khaled
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Souleyman Doumbia
Monaco
Monaco have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Strasbourg last time out. Benoit Badiashile, Cesc Fabregas and Krepin Diatta are all still unavailable due to injury.
Injured: Benooit Badiashile, Cesc Fabregas, Krepin Diatta
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Angers vs Monaco Predicted XI
Angers Predicted XI (3-5-2): Danijel Petkovic; Ismael Traore, Vincent Manceau, Romain Thomas; Enzo Ebosse, Angelo Fulgini, Thomas Mangani, Azzedine Ounahi, Jimmy Cabot; Mohamed-Ali Cho, Sofiane Boufal
Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Nubel; Caio Henrique, Guillermo Maripan, Axel Disasi, Ruben Aguilar; Sofiane Diop, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Aleksandr Golovin; Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland
Angers vs Monaco Prediction
Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should be evident during the game on Wednesday.
We predict a tight game, with neither side coming away with all three points in a stalemate.
Prediction: Angers 1-1 Monaco