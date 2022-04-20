Angers vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips - 20th April 2022

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this week as Mauricio Pochettino's PSG lock horns with an impressive Angers side at the Stade Jean-Bouin on Wednesday.

Angers vs PSG Preview

Angers are currently in 14th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 stalemate against Nantes over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch to stand a chance in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive on the domestic front this year. The Parisians edged Marseille to a crucial 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Angers vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have an excellent record against Angers and have won 14 out of 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Angers' paltry two victories.

Angers have won only two of their 12 home games against PSG and will need to step up to the plate to improve this record.

Only Metz have picked up fewer points than Angers in Ligue 1 in 2022, with the latter managing only three points in its 13 games so far.

Angers have lost their last 11 Ligue 1 matches against PSG - only Nantes and Strasbourg have longer losing streaks in the history of the French top flight.

If PSG earn more points than Marseille this week, they will become Ligue 1 champions for the 10th time in their history, equalling Saint-Etienne and surpassing Marseille.

Angers and PSG currently have the oldest squads an average in Ligue 1.

Angers vs PSG Prediction

PSG have established a 15-point lead over Marseille and are now within touching distance of their league crown. The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi have stepped up in recent weeks and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Angers, on the other hand, can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins in this match. PSG are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Angers 1-3 PSG

Angers vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi