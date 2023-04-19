Angers vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st April 2023

Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Christophe Galtier's star-studded PSG lock horns with a struggling Angers side in an important clash at the Stade Raymond Kopa on Friday.

Angers vs PSG Preview

Angers are currently rooted to the bottom of the Ligue 1 standings and have struggled to cope with the rigors of the French top flight so far this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Clermont Foot last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment but have not been at their prolific best this year. The Parisian giants defeated Lens by a commendable 3-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Angers vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have an impressive recent record against Angers and have won 18 out of the last 20 matches that have been played between the two teams, with the other two matches ending in draws.

PSG are unbeaten in their last 28 matches against Angers in all competitions - their longest such run against a single opponent.

Angers have lost each of their last 13 matches against PSG in Ligue 1 and have conceded a total of 39 goals in these games.

If Angers lose this game against PSG, victories for Brest, Nantes, and Auxerre could result in the home side's relegation to Ligue 2.

PSG have won 17 of their last 18 matches in Ligue 1 against teams starting the matchday at the bottom of the league table, with their only defeat during this period coming against Dijon in 2019.

Angers vs PSG Prediction

PSG have an exceptional squad at their disposal but have largely failed to justify their potential so far this season. Lionel Messi has stepped up for his side in his last two games and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Angers have been in abysmal form this season and will need a miracle to avoid defeat this week. PSG are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Angers 0-4 PSG

Angers vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes