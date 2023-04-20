The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Christophe Galtier's star-studded PSG lock horns with a struggling Angers side in an important clash at the Stade Raymond Kopa on Friday.

Angers vs PSG Preview

PSG are at the top of the league table at the moment but have not been at their prolific best this year. The Parisian giants defeated Lens by a commendable 3-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Angers, on the other hand are currently rooted to the bottom of the Ligue 1 standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the French top flight so far this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Clermont Foot last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Angers vs PSG Team News

Angers

Pierrick Capelle, Farid El Melali, Amine Salama, Miha Blazic, Ilyas Chetti, Ali Kalla and Ulrick Eneme-Ella are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match.

Halid Sabanovic and Cedric Hountondji are carrying knocks at the moment and might not feature in this match. With Nabil Bentaleb suspended, Jean-Matteo Bahoya could take his place in Angers' midfield.

Injured: Pierrick Capelle, Farid El Melali, Amine Salama, Miha Blazic, Ilyas Chetti, Ali Kalla, Ulrick Eneme-Ella

Doubtful: Halid Sabanovic, Cedric Hountondji

Suspended: Nabil Bentaleb

PSG have several players missing this week

PSG

Neymar is injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in PSG's game this weekend. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have played pivotal roles this season and will need to step up yet again this weekend.

Nordi Mukiele, Renato Sanches and Presnel Kimpembe are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Marco Verratti has made progress with their recoveries but is unlikely to be risked in this game.

Injured: Neymar, Nordi Mukiele, Presnel Kimpembe, Renato Sanches

Doubtful: Marco Verratti

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Angers and PSG kick off?

India: 22nd April 2023, at 12:30 AM

USA: 21st April 2023, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 21st April 2023, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Angers vs PSG on TV?

India: Sports18

USA: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of Angers vs PSG?

India: Voot Select, Jio TV

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

