Angers vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Saturday sees Angers play host to Rennes in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Raymond Kopa.
Angers currently sit in 11th place in the table and have little to play for, while Rennes are in seventh and are chasing European qualification.
Rennes will look to continue their recent revival while Angers aim to put a firm stop to the momentum of their rivals.
Angers vs Rennes Head-to-Head
Angers have been on one of the worst runs of their season in recent weeks.
They’ve won just one of their past 10 Ligue 1 games, beating Metz 1-0 on 3 March. Since then though, they’ve picked up just two points.
Most recently, Angers lost 3-0 to Lyon in a one-sided match. At this point, their focus may be more on the Coupe de France as they face Paris St. Germain in the quarter-finals next week.
Meanwhile, Rennes continued their return to form under new boss Bruno Genesio last weekend with a win over struggling Nantes.
The win was their third in their last four games, moving them to within four points of fifth-place Lens and giving them hope of European qualification.
It now feels like Rennes’ horrible slide in early 2021 is behind them.
Interestingly enough, this will be the third game between Angers and Rennes in the current season. Both of the previous two were won by Angers, including the Coupe de France round of 16 fixture.
Rennes’ last competitive win over Angers came in December 2019 when they won 2-1.
Angers form guide: L-D-D-W-L
Rennes form guide: L-W-W-D-W
Angers vs Rennes Team News
Angers
Angers have numerous injury problems to deal with coming into this game, with six players likely to miss out. A COVID-19 outbreak has also reportedly sidelined two more, leaving their team depleted.
Injured: Vincent Manceau, Sofiane Boufal, Lassana Coulibaly, Jimmy Cabot, Rachid Alioui, Enzo Ebosse
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Mathias Pereira Lage, Farid El Melali
Rennes
Rennes have just two injury concerns coming into this match. Jonas Martin and Gnantin Yann Gboho are both expected to miss out.
Injured: Jonas Martin, Gnantin Yann Gboho
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Angers vs Rennes Predicted XI
Angers predicted XI (5-3-2): Paul Bernardoni, Abdoulaye Bamba, Ismael Traore, Mateo Pavlovic, Romain Thomas, Souleyman Doumbia, Angelo Fulgini, Ibrahim Amadou, Pierrick Capelle, Stephane Bahoken, Lois Diony
Rennes predicted XI (4-4-2): Alfred Gomis, Hamari Traore, Damien Da Silva, Nayef Aguerd, Adrien Truffert, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Steven Nzonzi, Eduardo Camavinga, Flavien Tait, Serhou Guirassy, Martin Terrier
Angers vs Rennes Prediction
Despite Angers defeating Rennes in the Coupe de France, the visitors should probably still be the favorites in this match.
Rennes are in excellent form right now and are really pushing for a European spot. Meanwhile, Angers seem to have settled in mid-table and have a lot of injury concerns in their squad.
We expect Rennes to secure victory this weekend.
Prediction: Angers 0-1 Rennes