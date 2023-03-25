Angola vs Ghana Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2023 

Angola and Ghana meet at the Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda on Monday (March 27) for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Earlier this week, the two sides met on matchday three of the campaign, where the Black Stars won 1-0 at home. Antoine Semenyo scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time to hand them all three points as the west African side consolidated their position atop Group E with seven points.

Angola remained in second position, but their loss allowed the Central African Republic to close the gap, as the Wild Beasts beat Madagascar to trail the Black Antelopes on goal difference.

In all fairness, though, Ghana were the dominant side in the game, keeping 57% of possession and mustering nine times more shots on target than Angola (9-1), the last of which sealed the tie.

Chris Hughton's side, who have a tenth consecutive appearance in the AFCON in sight, might line up in the same way as last time. Angola, meanwhile, are aiming for their first participation since 2019, but another loss could jeopardise their chances.

Angola vs Ghana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven clashes between the two sides before, with Ghana winning four times and losing once.

Angola's only win over Ghana came in June 1997 in the AFCON qualifiers.

Ghana have kept a clean sheet in their last three meetings with Angola, winning their last two.

The visitors have won four of their last seven games.

Ghana have kept a clean sheet in their last two games. They haven't kept three in a row since the 2019 African Nations Championship.

The visitors' Andre Ayew needs one more goal to reach 25 goals, the fifth highest in the nation's goalscoring charts.

Having lost their last game, the hosts risk losing two in a row for the first time since September 2021 (2). The loss to Ghana was also their first in 13 games.

Angola vs Ghana Prediction

Angola nearly bagged a point over Ghana in their last game, having held them out for most of the game. They could approach this contest in a similar fashion and see better luck with a draw.

Prediction: Angola 1-1 Ghana

Angola vs Ghana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes