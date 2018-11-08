Angry Manchester United fans outrage on Twitter after Ronaldo's post-match interview
Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo is now the subject of the anger of the Red Devils brigade following his post-match interview after Juventus succumbed to a surprising 2-1 defeat to his former club Manchester United in a Champions League group clash.
A fortnight after the Bianconeri side registered a comfortable win over the Red Devils at Old Trafford, the tables turned as Jose Mourinho's side won the game 2-1 at Turin on Wednesday.
A spectacular volley from Manchester United's former hero in the 65th minute appeared to have been the winner of the game but last minute goals in the form of Juan Mata's 86th-minute free kick and a Juventus own goal gave the Premier League side a surprising victory.
Ronaldo was far from happy as his side saw many key opportunities missed during the game and stated that Juventus merely gifted three points to his former club.
Speaking to Viasport (via Manchester Evening News) in a post-game interview, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said, "I was happy for the goal but I am a little bit disappointed."
"We should've won the game easily. Three, four goals. And Manchester didn't do much, in my opinion."
He added, "They create two chances, set-pieces, they know the English teams, they are always looking for the set-pieces but we will learn from our mistakes and we are still top of the group."
Following the Portuguese star's comments, United fans were left outraged, deeming the comments against his former club 'disrespectful'.
The Red Devils faithful have since taken to social media to address their opinions on the comments:
Despite the loss, Allegri's Juventus still stand at the top of the Champions League Group H with nine points while Mourinho's Manchester United stand at second place with seven points.