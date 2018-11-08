Angry Manchester United fans outrage on Twitter after Ronaldo's post-match interview

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.19K // 08 Nov 2018, 16:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H

Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo is now the subject of the anger of the Red Devils brigade following his post-match interview after Juventus succumbed to a surprising 2-1 defeat to his former club Manchester United in a Champions League group clash.

A fortnight after the Bianconeri side registered a comfortable win over the Red Devils at Old Trafford, the tables turned as Jose Mourinho's side won the game 2-1 at Turin on Wednesday.

A spectacular volley from Manchester United's former hero in the 65th minute appeared to have been the winner of the game but last minute goals in the form of Juan Mata's 86th-minute free kick and a Juventus own goal gave the Premier League side a surprising victory.

Ronaldo was far from happy as his side saw many key opportunities missed during the game and stated that Juventus merely gifted three points to his former club.

Speaking to Viasport (via Manchester Evening News) in a post-game interview, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said, "I was happy for the goal but I am a little bit disappointed."

"We should've won the game easily. Three, four goals. And Manchester didn't do much, in my opinion."

He added, "They create two chances, set-pieces, they know the English teams, they are always looking for the set-pieces but we will learn from our mistakes and we are still top of the group."

Following the Portuguese star's comments, United fans were left outraged, deeming the comments against his former club 'disrespectful'.

The Red Devils faithful have since taken to social media to address their opinions on the comments:

Takes years to build rapport with fans & a single interview to ruin it. Ronaldo managed to keep the vast majority of MU fans on his side after his "I feel imprisoned" comments & his goals for Madrid. Not too sure it'll be the same after last night. https://t.co/ILKe8W34Q4 — Ali (@96Alifarooq) November 8, 2018

If it would have finished 1-0, Ronaldo’s interview after the game would have been about much he still loves manu I think its time we move on — Dë Digital Da Vinci (@inkmonstagh) November 8, 2018

Two of the most adored players I’ve held in high regard have lost my respect today. Scholes ranting about Mou’s lack of class is utter bitterness. Ronaldo, sure go on celebrate, but flexing that stupid abs against an old club and slating us in the post match interview? Piss off. — Mel (@MUFCSG94) November 8, 2018

I still can't believe Ronaldo became so bitter at the Post Match Interview 😂,L so painful — Paul Strokes💫 (@CliveKman) November 8, 2018

After listening to Ronaldo's interview. I can safely say Messi is better 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Ian McLoughlin (@_16ian) November 7, 2018

Don't think he will be getting such a warm welcome from OT again after tonight. — Cloud. 🇾🇪 (@cloud_CSGO_) November 7, 2018

Ronaldo being a bit salty in his interview. Suppose scoring a wonder goal and still ending up on the losing side would be devastating for him. Still, hope he signed the tough shit book on the way out. 😂🇾🇪 — Keenso 🇾🇪 (@NIRED689908) November 7, 2018

What luck?

If anyone is lucky, it was you when you came with Real Madrid and got the 1-2 win which you never deserved. — Malay Arora (@malayarora07) November 7, 2018

Ronaldo crying in his interview



SIIIIIUUUUUUUUUU pic.twitter.com/CHqrlfJ8qY — De Gea FC (@TarekTamo) November 7, 2018

I fully don't even like Ronaldo any more. Never thought I'd say that — Tom_barber (@Tom_barber) November 7, 2018

Despite the loss, Allegri's Juventus still stand at the top of the Champions League Group H with nine points while Mourinho's Manchester United stand at second place with seven points.