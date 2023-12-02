Ankaragucu vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2023

Ankarugucu and Besiktas will battle for three points in a Turkish Super Lig matchday 14 fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away victory over Gaziantep. Alper Uludag broke the deadlock in first-half injury time and his goal proved to be the match-winner.

Besiktas, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 5-0 defeat at home to Club Brugge. Igor Thiago scored a brace in the game, while Michal Skoras provided two second-half assists to inspire the rout.

Siyah Beyazlılar will turn their focus back to the league scene where their last game saw them claim a 2-1 away victory over Samsunspor.

The victory left them in third spot in the standings, having garnered 25 points from 13 games. Ankarugucu sit in 12th spot with 16 points to show for their efforts in 13 games.

Ankaragucu vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 94th meeting between the two sides. Besiktas have 67 wins to their name, Ankarugucu were victorious on seven occasions while 19 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in March 2023 when Besiktas claimed a 2-1 home win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and produced three goals or more.

Five of Besiktas' last six games in all competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Five of Ankarugucu's last six home games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Besiktas' last five away games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Ankaragucu vs Besiktas Prediction

Ankarugucu have been on an upward trajectory in the last few weeks, having lost just one of their last five games in all competitions. They will hope to keep up their good form when Besiktas visit.

Riza Calimbay's side are fresh off their embarrassing defeat on the continent. They were outplayed and disgraced in front of their fans by Club Brugge in what was a lethargic display.

The after-effects of the game might impact the visitors' output but we are tipping them to do enough to scrape a win.

Prediction: Ankarugucu 1-2 Besiktas

Ankaragucu vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Besiktas to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Besiktas to score over 1.5 goals