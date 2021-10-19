Anorthosis vs Flora prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Two sides without a point in Group B meet at GSP Stadium in Nicosia on Thursday as Anorthosis host Flora in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Both teams have lost their opening two games of the campaign and haven't even scored in the competition yet.

Flora, in their first-ever major tournament participation, have lost to Gent and Partizan, conceding three goals in total.

Anorthosis, meanwhile, have also lost to those sides, but conceded one more goal. The inferior goal difference is why the Cypriot outfit are rock-bottom in the group.

Anorthosis vs Flora Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever clash between the sides.

Anorthosis Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Flora Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-D

Anorthosis vs Flora Team News

Anorthosis

Kyle Laferti has been left out of the Great Lady's squad due to illness, while Azer Busuladzic will miss the clash through injury.

But on the bright side, Hofhanes Abartzoumian returns to the squad for the first time since their playoff match in August.

Injured: Azer Busuladzic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Kyle Laferti

Flora

Head coach Jurgen Henn has a fully-fit squad to choose from and there might be a few changes to the side that lost to Partizan in their last European game.

Ken Kallaste was on target for Flora at the weekend in the league and might come into the side on Thursday, having started on the bench against Partizan.

Rauno Sappinen, who was totally absent from the matchday squad last time out, is also likely to start upfront.

He's their top-scorer with 12 goals in all competitions and will be looking to open the side's account in Europe.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Anorthosis vs Flora Predicted XI

Anorthosis (3-4-2-1): Giorgi Loria; Spyros Risvanis, Marios Antoniadis, Paulus Arajuuri; Nikolaos Kaltsas, Josef Husbauer, Kostakis Artymatas, Anderson Correia; Amr Warda, Denis Popovic; Lazaros Christodoulopoulos.

Flora (4-2-3-1): Matvei Igonen; Michael Lilander, Märten Kuusk, Henrik Pürg, Ken Kallaste; Markus Poom, Markus Soomets; Sergei Zenjov, Henri Välja, Henrik Ojamaa; Rauno Sappinen.

Anorthosis vs Flora Prediction

Neither side have really impressed and both occupy the bottom two places in Group A.

Both Anorthosis and Flora are yet to score a goal in this competition, but both will feel that this match provides the perfect opportunity to change that.

It is really difficult to know what to expect from the clash, but we expect it to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Anorthosis 1-1 Flora

Edited by Peter P