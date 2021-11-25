Anorthosis vs Gent prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Anorthosis host Gent at GSP Stadium in their upcoming UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday.

The hosts are winless after four games in the group stage and are out of contention for direct qualification into the knockout stage.

Gent are unbeaten in the competition so far, with their 100% record coming to an end in their previous outing as they were held to a 1-1 draw by second-placed Partizan.

To seal their place in the knockout round, a win here will go a long way, as Partizan are hot on their heels and could win their remaining two games against Flora on Thursday and the hosts in December.

Anorthosis vs Gent Head-to-Head

The reverse fixture at Ghelamco Arena earlier this season was the first-ever meeting between the two clubs. Gent recorded a 2-0 win in the fixture thanks to Pavlos Correa's own goal and a second-half goal from Sven Kums.

Anorthosis form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-L

Gent form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-W

Anorthosis vs Gent Team News

Anorthosis

Apart from Azer Bušuladžić, who has played just one game this season, there are no known injury concerns for the hosts for this game. Temur Ketsbaia will be hoping that having an almost full-strength squad might help them put up a good fight against the table-toppers.

Injured: Azer Busuladzic

Suspended: None

Gent

De Buffalo's have a clean bill of health for this game and will travel to Cyprus hoping to make it two back-to-back wins across all competitions.

The goalscorer from the reverse fixture Sven Kums is missing from the squad announced for the game but he is not dealing with an injury at the moment.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Anorthosis vs Gent Predicted XI

Anorthosis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Assaf Tsur; Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Spyros Risvanis, Paulus Arajuuri, Anderson Correia; Josef Husbauer, Kostakis Artymatas; Dimitrios Christofi, Andreas Avraam, Lazaros Christodoulopoulos; Nika Kacharava.

Gent Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Sinan Bolat; Joseph Okumu, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Andreas Hanche-Olsen; Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe, Alessio Castro-Montes, Julien De Sart, Matisse Samoise; Roman Bezus; Tarik Tissoudali, Laurent Depoitre

Anorthosis vs Gent Prediction

The hosts have scored four goals so far in the competition, just one shy of the visitors, but their leaky defense is a concern, conceding eight goals.

Anorthosis were impressive in their 2-2 draw against Flora but they might struggle to find the back of the net against Gent, who've conceded just one goal.

All things considered, a narrow win for the Belgian side is the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Anorthosis 1-2 Gent

Edited by Peter P