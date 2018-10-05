×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 prodigies that were at a similar level to Mbappe

Reinis Alksnajs
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
245   //    05 Oct 2018, 00:58 IST

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
Kylian Mbappe

Before two months I released a widely popular article 5 teenage sensations that were better than Mbappe. As it will be with every article of this kind, people had many different opinions about included players. But there were few specific footballers that readers wanted to see and I agree with, so it would be logical to make another part.

Kylian Mbappe has stunned the football world in the recent years with his phenomenal talent. He is still 19 but has already won two Ligue 1 titles with two different clubs, been included in FIFA FIFPro XI and become a World Champion with France. There is nothing stopping Mbappe from becoming the best in the world.

But he isn't the first teenager that has made an immediate impact in football. Five young superstars were covered in the first part, let's look at five more. 

#5 Patrick Kluivert (Born 1976 / Playing career 1994-2008)

IRELAND V HOLLAND PATRICK KLUIVE
Patrick Kluivert


Netherland's great Patrick Kluivert was a part of Louis Van Gaal legendary Ajax team. The Dutch striker was only 18 years old when he got promoted to the first team in 1994.

Kluivert didn't disappoint - despite his age, he scored more than 40 times in his first two seasons. Starlet's most important goal came in the UEFA Champions League final in 1995 against AC Milan. Kluivert came on at the 70th minute and scored the winner in the 85th. The 19-year-old was Ajax top goalscorer the following season, helping the Dutch side reach the second CL final in a row.

Kluivert left Ajax for free in 1997 to join Milan but just a season later he changed teams once again. He went on to have a successful spell in Barcelona.

His son Justin Kluivert seems to be a football prodigy as well, having already played two games in the Netherlands national team being just 19 years old.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Ligue 1 Real Madrid CF Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Ronaldo Nazario Kylian Mbappe Greatest Footballers of All Time This Day in History Football Top 5/Top 10
Reinis Alksnajs
CONTRIBUTOR
5 footballers who look like cartoon characters
RELATED STORY
5 teenage sensations that were better than Mbappe
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
4 transfers that can still happen before the transfer...
RELATED STORY
5 Things You Didn't Know About Neymar
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Kylian Mbappe is a better option than...
RELATED STORY
Five players whose superstar careers were ruined by injury
RELATED STORY
Which football teams has David Beckham played for?
RELATED STORY
Top five players that managers regretted selling
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 9
Tomorrow TOU NIC 12:15 AM Toulouse vs Nice
Tomorrow LIL SAI 08:30 PM Lille vs Saint-Étienne
Tomorrow AMI DIJ 11:30 PM Amiens SC vs Dijon
Tomorrow ANG STR 11:30 PM Angers SCO vs Strasbourg
Tomorrow GUI MON 11:30 PM Guingamp vs Montpellier
Tomorrow NIM REI 11:30 PM Nîmes vs Reims
07 Oct BOR NAN 06:30 PM Bordeaux vs Nantes
07 Oct OLY CAE 08:30 PM Olympique Marseille vs Caen
07 Oct MON REN 08:30 PM Monaco vs Rennes
08 Oct PSG OLY 12:30 AM PSG vs Olympique Lyonnais
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us