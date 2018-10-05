5 prodigies that were at a similar level to Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

Before two months I released a widely popular article 5 teenage sensations that were better than Mbappe. As it will be with every article of this kind, people had many different opinions about included players. But there were few specific footballers that readers wanted to see and I agree with, so it would be logical to make another part.

Kylian Mbappe has stunned the football world in the recent years with his phenomenal talent. He is still 19 but has already won two Ligue 1 titles with two different clubs, been included in FIFA FIFPro XI and become a World Champion with France. There is nothing stopping Mbappe from becoming the best in the world.

But he isn't the first teenager that has made an immediate impact in football. Five young superstars were covered in the first part, let's look at five more.

#5 Patrick Kluivert (Born 1976 / Playing career 1994-2008)

Patrick Kluivert

Netherland's great Patrick Kluivert was a part of Louis Van Gaal legendary Ajax team. The Dutch striker was only 18 years old when he got promoted to the first team in 1994.

Kluivert didn't disappoint - despite his age, he scored more than 40 times in his first two seasons. Starlet's most important goal came in the UEFA Champions League final in 1995 against AC Milan. Kluivert came on at the 70th minute and scored the winner in the 85th. The 19-year-old was Ajax top goalscorer the following season, helping the Dutch side reach the second CL final in a row.

Kluivert left Ajax for free in 1997 to join Milan but just a season later he changed teams once again. He went on to have a successful spell in Barcelona.

His son Justin Kluivert seems to be a football prodigy as well, having already played two games in the Netherlands national team being just 19 years old.

