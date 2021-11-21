“Another win to keep growing” - Lionel Messi reacts after ending Ligue 1 goal drought for PSG

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner and PSG summer signing Lionel Messi opened his Ligue 1 account with a typical curling effort three minutes from time to complete the 3-1 win away to Nantes.

The Argentinian took to Instagram to celebrate his goal with the caption:

"Another win to keep growing."

Messi had previously scored for PSG in Champions League games against Manchester City and RB Leipzig, and his goal today put an end to his Ligue 1 drought.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the second minute, but Nantes equalized after PSG went down to ten men as a result of a reckless challenge by Navas on midfielder Ludovic Blas. An own goal by Dennis Appiah and Lionel Messi's strike eventually ended the game in PSG's favor.

PSG's win today was their 12th in 14 games. They are currently at the top of the table with 37 points, 12 ahead of 2nd placed Rennes. They now face Manchester City this Wednesday in the Champions League, and a win would see them go top of their group.

Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe all need a different tempo: PSG manager Pochettino talks about his attacking trio

Paris Saint Germain v RC Strasbourg - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

PSG's front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are perhaps the deadliest in the world on paper, but the trio isn't fully on the same wavelength as yet.

GOAL @goal PSG would have the best front three in world football 🔥



Why would Mbappe want to leave? 🤔 PSG would have the best front three in world football 🔥Why would Mbappe want to leave? 🤔 https://t.co/nz8dw551tD

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino thinks the team still need more time to balance and find the right tempo for the trio:

“Each of the three can be the king of any club in the world. But you have three kings in the same club, three with different needs and who need different things from the team.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"Mbappé needs space to run and high tempo in the transition. Neymar needs to have the ball and feel the ball, and sometimes he needs to drive the ball. And Lionel Messi needs maybe another tempo in the game. That is not easy to put all together.

Edited by Prem Deshpande