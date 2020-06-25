'Ansu is happy here,' says Barcelona starlet Fati's father, rubbishes EPL transfer claims

Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati has garnered interest from top European clubs after his stellar debut season.

His father, Bori, has made his situation clear stating that the isn't going anywhere amidst transfer speculation.

Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati's father Bori Fati has denied claims that EPL giants Manchester United were in talks to sign him. With the transfer window fast approaching, numerous sources claimed that United have had bids in the region of €100-150m rejected for the Spaniard. More so, these reports also claimed that United attempted to sign the teenager before he broke into the first team at Barcelona.

However, Bori Fati is adamant that these are false reports and that his son is living his dream at Barcelona. He believes that Ansu has a great future ahead of him at the Nou Camp and is playing with the greatest footballer in the world, Lionel Messi.

Speaking to El Larguero (via Diario AS), Bori commented;

"We are enjoying life at Barcelona. But my son [Ansu Fati] must be patient for his chances, as he is playing with the greatest footballer ever in Lionel Messi."

Fati is happy to play at Barcelona

The Barcelona sensation's father continued on how the Spaniard needn't start every game because he has time on his side. He also remarked on the fact that there was no truth in the rumours linking him with a big-money move to Manchester United. He continued,

"The [Manchester] United links are not true, Ansu is happy here, he is following his dreams. He does not have to start every game, and he has [Antoine] Griezmann and [Luis] Suarez ahead of him. Ansu has a lot of time."

An exciting future in Barcelona

Fati in action for Barcelona

Fati has been a revelation for Barcelona under crunch circumstances in the 2019/20 season. The 17-year-old has given Barcelona a reliable option to bring off the bench and provide a different dimension to their attack.

He has come on to replace Antoine Griezmann in attack on several occasions this year, and the difference he has made to the side is remarkable. A superb dribbler with a directness to his game, Fati has already registered six goals in his limited number of appearances this season. Three of these goals — against Leganes, Levante, and Inter Milan — were winning goals for Barcelona.

Blaugrana director Xavier Vilajoana expressed earlier on this month that Fati will be a crucial component at Barcelona for years to come, effectively ruling out any potential sale. Speaking to Sport, he said;

"For us, there's no story with Ansu, we have never spoken about selling him. We won't use players from the academy to make cash. In principle, we have no intention of selling the players we believe will make the first team."

Fati came on as a substitute against Barcelona's recent outing against Athletic Bilbao and had a positive impact on proceedings. Along with fellow La Masia product Riqui Puig, the Spaniard ran at the Athletic defence on the counter and helped Barcelona turn up the pressure.

He would now hope to win his first LaLiga Santander title with Barcelona as they're neck-to-neck with Real Madrid at the top of the table.