Anthony Martial's next goal set to cost Manchester United €10 million

Martial scored his 24th goal in Manchester United colours against Watford last week.

Anthony Martial’s next celebration is going to be a costly affair for Manchester United

What’s the story?

It is well known that Manchester United spend big money on their targets, and by the end of the week, they could be shelling out a bit more as Anthony Martial’s next goal could cost the club €10 million. According to the Frenchman’s contract, Manchester United will have to pay Martial’s former club, AS Monaco a sum of £7.2 million as and when the 21-year-old scores his 25th goal for the Red Devils.

Martial scored his 24th goal in Manchester United colours against Watford last week after returning to the first team after spending most of the last couple of months on the bench. And Jose Mourinho seemed impressed by the youngster’s performance.

"The Anthony Martial I want is the Anthony Martial of the last two weeks of training… and performs naturally the way he did today or better because I think he misses a bit of confidence,” he said. "But he is working very well and I gave him the chance to start."

In case you didn’t know...

The Frenchman became the most expensive teenage footballer after joining Manchester United for a sum of £36 million from Ligue 1 club, AS Monaco in 2015. Reports suggest that Martial’s contract contains three bonus clauses inserted by his former club AS Monaco.

These reportedly included payments whenever the 21-year-old manages to accomplish 25 goals, make the Ballon d’Or shortlist, and 25 caps for France. United will have to pay £7.2 million for each of the achievements to the French club.

The heart of the matter

Martial had a dream debut for Manchester United after coming on as a substitute in the second half to score his side’s third goal against arch rivals Liverpool back in 2015. Martial had a terrific first season at Old Trafford with an impressive 17 goals for the Red Devils.

Along with his skills, pace and technical ability to play in wide as well as forward position’s, Martial has often been compared to French legend, Thierry Henry. Martial has won the FA Cup with Manchester United last season and has a total of 24 goals in 72 appearances for the club so far.

It will be quite a memorable moment for Martial as well as Manchester United if he does manage to score his 25th goal on Thursday. His achievement will indicate the progress that he has made at the club and pave way for plenty more in the future. Manchester United won’t paying the bonus having already spent the most, last summer in the whole of Europe.

What’s next?

Manchester United will be taking on Saint-Etienne in the Europa League round of 32 on Thursday with Anthony Martial possibly starting and scoring his 25 goals as a Manchester United player.

Sportskeeda’s take

Given the club’s vast riches, Manchester United won’t mind spending the extra bit of cash as long as Anthony Martial makes progress in his career. The Frenchman has forced himself into Mourinho's side after a spell underwhelming performances and this could possibly spark a good run of form for himself and help his side achieve a trophy or two along with the vital Champions League spot.