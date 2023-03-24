Antigua and Barbuda vs Barbados Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th March 2023 

Antigua and Barbuda host Barbados at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound on Sunday in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League.

The Benna Boys beat Guadeloupe 1-0 on Thursday, courtesy of a 57th-minute strike from Ashley Nathaniel-George.

With nine points in five games, Mikele Leigertwood's side are third in Group A behind leaders Cuba, who have 12 points, and Guadeloupe, who are ahead of them on goal difference.

Barbados, meanwhile, were officially eliminated from the race to reach League A of the Nations League following their 1-0 loss to Cuba on Thursday.

Maikel Reyes scored in just the third minute of the game but the Bajan Tridents were handed a lifeline when Cuba's Yosel Piedra was sent off in the 33rd minute as they had the numerical advantage.

However, the hosts failed to capitalize and lost for the fifth time in a row in the competition this season.

Sunday's clash is essentially a dead rubber for them, but Orlando da Costa's side will be aiming to get a point on board before wrapping up their campaign.

Antigua and Barbuda vs Barbados Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

Antigua and Barbuda have beaten Barbados just once in their seven previous clashes and ironically, that came in this season of the Nations League (1-0 in June 2022).

Barbados' 1-0 loss to Antigua and Barbuda was also the first time they failed to score in the fixture, having scored at least once in their six previous clashes.

Barbados are winless in their last 16 games. Their last win was a 1-0 victory against Anguilla on 30 March 2021 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Barbados' 1-0 loss to Cuba was also the first time they failed to score in four games.

Antigua and Barbuda have won three of their last five games.

Antigua and Barbuda vs Barbados Prediction

Antigua and Barbuda, ranked 35 places above Barbados, must win the match and hope that Guadeloupe drop points in the game so that they can sneak ahead of them and secure a place in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Barbados have nothing to fight for besides pride, and as much as they'd like to go down with a point, their disastrous run of form makes it difficult to see them get anything out of the game.

Prediction: Antigua and Barbuda 2-1 Barbados

Antigua and Barbuda vs Barbados Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Antigua and Barbuda

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

