Antoine Greizmann insists Ballon d'Or should go to a French national

What's the story?

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann reportedly believes that the prestigious Ballon d'Or should be awarded to a member of the World Cup-winning French team, despite Cristiano Ronaldo's and Lionel Messi's brilliant individual seasons.

In case you didn't know...

France Football released its list of thirty nominees for the 2018 edition of the prestigious Ballon d'Or award in separate intervals on Monday. The award is Europe's highest and oldest honour and has been presented by France Football every year since 1956.

The thirty-man shortlist includes - Sergio Aguero, Alisson Becker, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Edinson Cavani, Thibaut Courtois, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Roberto Firmino, Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, Isco, Harry Kane, N’Golo Kante, Hugo Lloris, Mario Mandzukic, Sadio Mane, Marcelo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Neymar, Jan Oblak, Paul Pogba, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Ramos, Mohamed Salah, Luis Suarez, and Raphael Varane.

In the last decade, the award has been a tug of war between Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi.

The heart of the matter

The 27-year-old striker believes that the Ballon d'Or should be bestowed upon a French player, despite the thirty strong candidates that are in the running for the award.

Griezmann said that this should be done in recognition of the incredible journey the France national team had in Russia ultimately leading to their World Cup victory.

Speaking to France Football, he said, "We are world champions, we're part of the best team in the world.

"In this best team in the world, there must be the best player in the world, right? In any case, that's what I think. Afterwards, there are votes, opinions, different judgements. But I think that a Frenchman must win the Ballon d'Or this year."

What next?

Griezmann has also been nominated for the award with the likes of Mohamed Salah, N'Golo Kante, Kevin De Bruyne and Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking about what winning the Ballon d'Or means to him, the striker said, "For me, it's a dream. Historically, the Ballon d'Or is the best of the best."

"There are only star players, only legends among the winners. It would be a dream to become an example to others."

The winner of the award is set to be announced in Paris on December 3.