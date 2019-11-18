Antoine Griezmann requests Barcelona fans to keep faith in him

In an exclusive interview with the Telefoot (via DiMarzio), Antoine Griezmann has requested the Barcelona fans to have faith in him and admitted that the Catalonian capital hasn't been the easiest of places to settle down quickly.

In one of the most talked about transfers of the season, Antoine Griezmann moved to Nou Camp after Barcelona paid the €120 million release clause to acquire the Frenchman's services from Atletico Madrid.

In the interview, Griezmann said,

"This isn't the easiest place to play. It's a new team, a different club compared to before. You have to always work, I'm proud of where I am."

"Have faith in me and everything will go as it's supposed to. I have to earn the confidence of the team. I'm a player who thinks of the team, of his teammates move on the pitch. If I can score it's certainly better, but it's not my main objective."

"I am a player who thinks about the team, how to manage other people's times, how to work well with my teammates. I can score a lot of goals and if I can score, it's good, but it is not my main aim."

He also made his intentions for the season known by saying he wants to be a key figure for the club. He said,

"Being an important player for the club, having more game time, scoring goals and getting assists, to continue progressing in the Champions League and La Liga. I have to be prepared."

Griezmann has made 15 appearances for the Blaugrana this season, scored four goals and provided three assists. The French forward is yet to open his account for the Catalan giants in the Champions League though.

