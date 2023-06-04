Antonela Roccuzzo reacts to PSG superstar Marco Verratti's farewell post for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo reacted as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Marco Verratti posted a heartfelt message for Lionel Messi. Messi leaves the Parisian club as a free agent as his contract expires.

Verratti, one of the club's most important players in recent seasons, wrote on Instagram:

"As a player you are the best of all but as a person you are even better. Good luck to you and your family in your new experience. It was great to share these 2 years with you."

Lionel Messi also commented on the post, writing:

"Thank you very much for everything in these two years. I didn't know you personally and you helped me from day one. It was a pleasure to have shared the field with you and much more everything lived abroad, Marco! Big hug."

Antonela Roccuzzo also commented under the post, leaving two heart emojis.

Here's Roccuzzo's comment:

Roccuzzo commented on Verratti's post

PSG superstar Neymar posted a heartfelt message for Lionel Messi

Neymar and Lionel Messi, former Barcelona teammates, reunited when the Argentine joined PSG in 2021. Their partnership now comes to an end with the veteran's departure.

The duo shared the pitch 206 times during their careers, combining for 67 goals. As Messi leaves the Parisian club, Neymar penned an emotional farewell message, writing:

"Brother... it didn't turn out as we thought but we tried everything. It was a pleasure to share 2 more years with you. Good luck in your new stage and be happy. I love you."

Messi reacted, writing as a comment:

"Thanks Ney! Beyond everything that remains, that we once again enjoyed playing together and sharing the day to day. I wish you all the best. Apart from being a crack, you're a beautiful person and that's what it's worth in the end. I love you very much."

Messi and Neymar won three trophies together at the Parisian club, including two Ligue 1 titles. Messi's future is up in the air. There is an air of uncertainty surrounding Neymar as well. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from the French capital.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes