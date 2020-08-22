Antonio Conte hints at Inter Milan exit with fresh digs at management

Antonio Conte has hinted that his time as Inter Milan manager has come to an end. The Italian tactician failed to win the Europa League last night after Sevilla beat his side 3-2 in the final.

The former Chelsea manager was under immense pressure after taking a dig at the Inter Milan management last month. Reports suggested that the officials at the San Siro club were not happy with the manager’s statements, and that was reflected by the Inter Milan owners as well.

However, Antonio Conte has gone on and taken another massive dig at the Inter Milan chiefs. The manager has once again made it clear that it was not easy managing this side, and it was a very tough season in many ways.

When asked what his plans are for the future, Conte simply said it was time to get back to Milan, take two or three days off and then attend a meeting with ‘cool heads’. He added that the meeting would be held to try to plan Inter's future, whether it is with or without him.

He said:

“So it’s only right to take a little rest, face the situations and make the decision that is best for Inter. There is absolutely no bitterness. There might be different views on things, but we’ll evaluate everything. It has been difficult, and we’ll figure things out.” [H/T DailyStar]

Antonio Conte went on to add that it was wonderful to be the coach of Inter Milan. He thanked the owners who welcomed him to the club and claimed that it was worth it.

“Regardless of everything, it was a positive experience, and I thank those who gave me this opportunity. I was welcomed beyond the rosiest expectations. I gave a great deal to them, and the players gave their all to me.”

Massimiliano Allegri to replace Antonio Conte?

Antonio Conte and Inter board are going to meet on next week. If he’ll decide to leave the club, Massimiliano Allegri is the favourite to join as new manager. ⚫️🔵 @DiMarzio @SkySport #Inter #Conte — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2020

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Massimiliano Allegri will replace Antonio Conte at Inter should the Italian get the sack next week. The former Juventus manager has been without a club for over a year now after he left the Turin side last summer.

Allegri has been linked with several clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid. However, he has not joined any side and is still available for Inter to sign if Antonio Conte departs.