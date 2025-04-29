Antwerp vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | May 1, 2025

Antwerp invite Anderlecht to the Bosuilstadion in the Championship phase of the Belgian Pro League on Thursday. The visitors are fourth in the standings with 33 points, 11 fewer than leaders Union Saint-Gilloise, while Antwerp are fifth and trail Anderlecht by five points.

Antwerp returned to winning ways after nine games last week, with a 1-0 triumph at Genk. Tjaronn Chery scored the only goal of the match from the spot in the 35th minute, keeping their second clean sheet in three games.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, are unbeaten in three league games, recording consecutive wins. They won 1-0 at 10-man Gent last week, thanks to Leander Dendoncker's second-half strike, keeping a third consecutive clean sheet in the Pro League.

Antwerp vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 138 times across competitions, with Anderlecht leading 71-29.

Anderlecht are unbeaten in five games against Antwerp, drawing goalless in the play-offs last month.

Antwerp have seen under 2.5 goals in their last four league outings.

Antwerp are winless in five home games, losing three.

Anderlecht have won three of their last seven away games across competitions, losing four.

Both teams registered home wins in the Championship play-offs last season.

Three of their five meetings this season have produced under 2.5 goals, with Anderlecht keeping three clean sheets.

Antwerp vs Anderlecht Prediction

Antwerp have won one of their last 10 games, with that triumph coming from home, and are unbeaten in three games. They have one win in their last 14 meetings against Anderlecht, though.

Anderlecht made it two wins on the spin last week, extending their unbeaten streak to three games. They haven't scored in three of their last four away games and have won one of their last five away meetings against the Reds. losing one.

Both teams head into the match on three-game unbeaten streaks. Considering that and their busy schedules, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Antwerp 1-1 Anderlecht

Antwerp vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

