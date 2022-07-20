Antwerp vs Drita Prediction and Betting Tips – 21st July | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Antwerp FC will play host to FC Drita at Bosuilstadion in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round first leg on Thursday.

Antwerp had a bye to the second qualifying round after finishing fourth in the Belgian First Division A last season. They have won three friendlies as they tune their preparations ahead of their new campaign.

Five players have left the outfit, including Guy Mbenza and Martin Hongla. Eight have arrived so far, including centre-back Toby Alderweireld and right winger Anthony Valencia. Antwerp have the resources to get past the second qualifying round.

Drita, meanwhile, finished second in the Football Superleague of Kosovo. Their European campaign has been smooth so far, beating Finnish club Inter Turku in the first qualifying round 3-1 on aggregate. They are not expected to get past Antwerp but are not to be taken lightly.

Drita are a modest team but have European experience. Since 2018-19, they have played 26 UEFA games, reaching the Europa League third qualifying round last season. Having faced the likes of Feyenoord, Malmo and Legia Warsaw, they may not be too daunted by Antwerp.

Antwerp vs Drita Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Antwerp have won twice in their last six home games, drawing and losing twice apiece.

Antwerp have conceded more goals than they have scored in their last six homes games, scoring eight times and letting in nine.

Drita have won twice in their last five away outings, losing twice and snatching one draw. They scored eight goals in those games and conceded six.

In their last five games, Antwerp have won five times, losing once, while Drita have claimed three wins and suffered two losses.

Form guide all competitions: Antwerp – W-W-W-W-L; Drita – W-L-L-W-W.

Antwerp vs Drita Prediction

Antwerp will look to claim a significant lead at home ahead of the return leg in Pristina next week.

Drita will likely not be going for a conquest mission in Antwerp. Their gameplan would likely be a defensive one, but can they hold off across 90 minutes? Antwerp are expected to win at Bosuilstadion, with the margin remaining to be seen.

Prediction: Antwerp 3-0 Drita.

Antwerp vs Drita Prediction Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Antwerp.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes.

Tip 3: Antwerp to score first – Yes.

Tip 4: Drita to score - No.

