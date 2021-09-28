Antwerp vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Royal Antwerp will host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Bosuilstadion on Thursday, with three points on the line in the Europa League.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 away victory over Royal Union in the Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday. Michael Frey and Manuel Benson scored second-half goals to help their side seal a comeback victory.

Eintracht Frankfurt had to settle for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with FC Koln in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Ellyses Skhiri and Rafael Borre scored in the first half to share the points.

Royal Antwerp kickstarted their Europa League campaign with a 2-1 defeat away to Olympiacos while Frankfurt played out a 1-1 draw with Fenerbache.

Both sides will be looking to register their first win in Group D to boost their chances of qualifying for the knockout round.

Antwerp vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides and a victory could be crucial to their qualification hopes.

The hosts have been in fine form, with their defeat to Olympiacos being their sole loss in their last five matches. Frankfurt have shown a penchant for draws in recent weeks and are currently on a run of six successive stalemates.

Antwerp form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-D-D

Antwerp vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Antwerp

Michel-Ange Balikwisha is the only injury concern for the hosts with a hip injury. Meanwhile, Jelle Bataille is suspended due to the red card he received against Olympiacos.

Furthermore, Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi, Bjorn Engels, Bruny Nsimba and Sander Coopman are all doubts for the fixture.

Injury: Michel-Ange Balikwisha

Doubtful: Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi, Bjorn Engels, Bruny Nsimba, Sander Coopman

Suspension: Jelle Bataille

Eintracht Frankfurt

Evan N'Dicka (knee), Eric Durm (concussion), Christopher Lenz (muscle) and Sebastian Rode (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Evan NDicka, Eric Durm, Christopher Lenz, Sebastian Rode

Suspension: None

Antwerp vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Royal Antwerp Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jean Butez (GK); Abdoulaye Seck, Ritchie De Laet, Dinis Almeida, Aurelio Buta; Birger Verstraete, Radja Nainggolan, Pieter Gerkens, Manuel Benson; Johannes Eggestein, Michael Frey

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp (GK); Makoto Hasebe, Almamy Toure, Martin Hinteregger; Danny da Costa, Djibril Sow, Kreso Ljubicic, Filip Kostic; Jesper Lindstrom, Jens Petter Hauge; Sam Lammers

Antwerp vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Frankfurt are slight favorites but Antwerp's impressive run of form, coupled with home advantage, gives them an edge.

Both sides will fancy their chances of getting the win and both are likely to play on the front foot. The visitors have shown a propensity for draws in recent weeks and we are backing that trend to continue with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

