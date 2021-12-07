Antwerp vs Olympiacos prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Royal Antwerp and Olympiacos will battle for three points in a UEFA Europa League fixture on Thursday.

The hosts have already been eliminated from European competition and have nothing but pride to play for in front of their fans. Olympiacos still have a shot at finishing top of Group D but need maximum points to retain hope of usurping Eintracht Frankfurt at the summit.

Royal Antwerp come into the game on the back of a 1-0 away victory over Beerschot VA in the Belgian Jupiler League last weekend. Radja Nainggolan scored the winning goal just before the hour mark.

Olympiacos secured maximum points with a 3-1 away victory over OFI Crete in the Greek Super League. Pape Abou Cisse's brace helped his side claim a comeback victory away from home.

Antwerp vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head

The first leg meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-1 victory for Olympiacos. Youssef El Arabi and Oleg Reabciuk scored second-half goals to inspire their side to a win on home turf.

The visitors have won four of their last five matches in all competitions. Royal Antwerp have three wins from the same number of games.

Royal Antwerp form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Olympiacos form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Antwerp vs Olympiacos Team News

Antwerp

Aurelio Buta, Bruny Nsimba and Sander Coopman are all doubts for the game, while Koji Miyoshi has been ruled out with an injury.

Injury: Koji Miyoshi

Doubtful: Aurelio Buta, Bruny Nsimba, Sander Coopman

Suspension: None

Olympiacos

Konstantinos Fortounis (knee) and Michal Karbownik have both been sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Michal Karbownik, Konstantinos Fortounis

Suspension: None

Antwerp vs Olympiacos Predicted XI

Royal Antwerp Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jean Butez (GK); Abdoulaye Seck, Ritchie De Laet, Dinis Almeida, Bjorn Engels; Birger Verstraete, Alhassan Yusuf; Radja Naingollan, Manuel Benson, Vitor Fischer; Michael Frey

Olympiacos Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tomas Vaclik (GK); Oleg Reabciuk, Ousseynou Ba, Sokratis, Kenny Lala; Henry Onyekuru, Rony Lopes, Yann M'Vila, Mathieu Valbuena; Tiquinho Soares, Youssef El Arabi

Antwerp vs Olympiacos Prediction

Olympiacos are more in need of points but Antwerp will want to end their European sojourn on a high in front of their fans despite their elimination.

The Belgians have been strong at home domestically, although this has not translated onto the continent. While one side could secure a narrow win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 1-1 Olympiacos

