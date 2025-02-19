APOEL Nicosia vs Celje Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2025

APOEL Nicosia play host to Celje at the GSP Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League knockout-stage playoff clash on Thursday. With last week’s reverse leg ending all square, another exciting contest is on the cards in Cyprus as both sides look to reach the round of 16.

APOEL Nicosia picked up a morale-boosting result ahead of their return to Conference League action as they secured a 2-1 win over AEL Limassol in Cyprus 1. Division at the weekend.

Before that, Manolo Jimenez’s men played out a 2-2 draw with Celje at the Arena Petrol in the first leg of their Conference League knockout-stage playoff last Thursday.

APOEL Nicosia will be backing themselves to get the job done and reach the last 16 of the European competition as they return to the GSP Stadium, where they are unbeaten in seven of their eight games across all competitions since mid-December.

Celje, on the other hand, played out a goalless draw with NS Mura at the Fazanerija Stadium in their Slovenian PrvaLiga last Sunday. With that result, Pablo Remon Arteta’s men have failed to win four straight games across all competitions, losing twice and claiming two draws since the start of December.

Celje return to the Conference League, where they will be looking to reach the round of 16, having finished 21st in the group table with seven points from a possible 18.

APOEL Nicosia vs Celje Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between APOEL Nicosia and Celje, with their first encounter coming in last week's reverse leg.

APOEL Nicosia are unbeaten in five of their last six matches across all competitions, claiming two wins and three draws since January 20.

Celje have lost each of their last four Conference League away matches so far, conceding eight goals.

APOEL Nicosia have lost just one of their most recent eight home game while claiming five wins and two draws since the first week of December.

APOEL Nicosia vs Celje Prediction

Having played out a thrilling stalemate in the first leg, APOEL Nicosia and Celje know a place in the round of 16 is very much up for grabs and we expect both sides to go all out at the GSP Stadium.

However, Celje’s form on the road has been nothing to write home about in the competition and we fancy APOEL to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: APOEL Nicosia 2-1 Celje

APOEL Nicosia vs Celje Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - APOEL Nicosia to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of APOEL Nicosia’s last nine matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of the hosts’ last five games)

