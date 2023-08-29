APOEL Nicosia vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2023

APOEL Nicosia will host Gent at the GSP Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff round clash.

The home side opened their qualification campaign against Vojvodina beating the Serbian outfit 4-2 on aggregate. They were then drawn against Dila in the next round picking up a 2-0 win in the first leg via goals from Dalcio and Georgios Efrem before winning 1-0 in the return leg on home turf earlier this month.

Gent, meanwhile, thrashed Zilina 10-3 on aggregate in the first round of the Conference League qualifiers before picking up a 6-2 aggregate victory in the next round. They have also enjoyed a strong start to their Jupiler Pro League campaign and will be looking to seal their passage to the group stages of the continental showpiece this week.

The visitors picked up a 2-0 win in their first-leg clash last week and will now be looking to finish the job on the road this week.

APOEL Nicosia vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second-ever meeting between APOEL Nicosia and Gent.

APOEL have had eight meetings against Belgian opposition in European competitions. They are winless in all eight matchups, losing seven of those games and drawing once.

The visitors have had seven competitive meetings against Cypriot opposition. They have won three of those games, lost three times and drawn once.

The hosts have kept three clean sheets in their last four games after failing to record any in their three games prior.

Gent are the second-highest-scoring side in the Belgian top-flight this season with a goal tally of nine.

The Buffalos have scored at least one goal in their last 30 games across all competitions, a run dating back to February.

APOEL Nicosia vs Gent Prediction

APOEL's latest result ended a five-game winning streak and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They have won their last four home games and will be hopeful of a result here.

Gent, meanwhile, saw their two-game winless run come to an end last time out and they will be looking to build on that this week. They have won three of their last four away matches and should come out on top here.

Prediction: APOEL Nicosia 1-2 Gent

APOEL Nicosia vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gent to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the visitors' last four matches)