APOEL vs Dila Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th August 2023

APOEL will play host to Dila at GSP Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday.

APOEL vs Dila Preview

The home team will hope to consolidate their lead from the first leg in order to book their place in the play-off round. APOEL claimed a crucial 2-0 away win over Dila in Tbilisi. It was their third victory in a row and also their third straight success on the road. The Cypriot team will strive to maintain their brilliant patch of form against the visitors.

Τhrylos marked their Europa Conference League debut last season with an impressive campaign that stretched to the playoff round. They are certainly aiming higher this time. APOEL are also using the continental competition to fine-tune for the new season of the Cypriot First Division beginning on August 19.

Dila were overwhelmed by the frenetic pace deployed by APOEL in the first leg. The Georgian side were unable to execute their game plan and were literarily at the mercy of their visitors in both halves. The expulsion of midfielder Alef Santos in the 87th minute shouldn’t be an excuse. The damage had already been done.

Guarders are participating in this competition for the third time but are yet to progress beyond the third qualifying round. The defeat to APOEL was their third in five matches. Dila’s away record is disastrous, with five losses in five outings. Head coach Andriy Demchenko would need a miracle to overturn their two-goal deficit at APOEL’s fortress.

APOEL vs Dila Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

APOEL have won thrice, drawn once, and lost once in their last five matches at home.

APOEL have suffered only two defeats in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

APOEL have scored eight goals and conceded five in their last five matches.

Dila have scored seven goals and conceded seven in their last five matches.

APOEL have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while Dila have won twice and lost thrice.

APOEL vs Dila Prediction

APOEL will hope to win both legs as they did in the second qualifying round when they defeated Serbian side Vojvodina home and away 4-2. Efrem Georgios has been impressive, scoring twice and delivering several assists. He remains APOEL’s main attacking threat.

Mykolo Kovtalyuk helped Dila to overcome Ukrainian team Vorskla Poltava in the previous round by scoring twice. We should expect some threats from him against APOEL.

APOEL come into the match as the favourites based on their two-goal lead, form, and home advantage.

Prediction: APOEL 3-1 Dila

APOEL vs Dila Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – APOEL to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: APOEL to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Dila to score - Yes