APOEL vs Djurgardens IF prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs 2022-23

Djurgardens IF will take on APOEL in the second leg of the Europa Conference League playoffs as both teams look to secure a group stage spot.

Djurgardens secured an overwhelming victory in the first leg of the encounter by winning the fixture 3-0.

APOEL were struggling as they failed to stay in the contest. Such a heavy defeat in the first leg has jeopardized their chances of qualification as they host them for the second leg in Cyprus.

APOEL vs Djurgardens IF Head-to-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two teams. The visitors will undoubtedly start off as strong favorites given their 3-0 first leg lead in Sweden.

APOEL form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-D

Djurgardens form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

APOEL vs Djurgardens IF Team News

APOEL

Centre-forward Giorgi Kvilitaia has been sidelined with a torn muscle. Angel Crespo will be out due to a red card suspension in the first leg.

Injury: Giorgi Kvilitaia.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Angel Crespo

Djurgardens IF

Defender Elliot Kack is currently recuperating from a knee injury and will sit out Tuesday's encounter.

Rasmus Schuller received marching orders in the first leg in Sweden and will miss this tie.

Injured: Elliot Kack

Suspended: Rasmus Schuller

APOEL vs Djurgardens IF Predicted XI

APOEL Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vid Belec (GK), Franco Ferrari, Andreas Karo, Issam Chebake, Murtaz Daushvili, Kingsley Sarfo, Dimitris Theodorou, Anton Maglica, Dalcio, Dieumerci Ndongala, Marios Ilia

Djurgardens IF Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jacob Widell Zetterström; Piotr Johansson, Isak Hien, Hjalmar Ekdal, Pierre Bengtsson; Hampus Finndell, Besard Savovic, Magnus Eriksson; Joel Asoro, Victor Kaj Edvardsen, Haris Radetinac

APOEL vs Djurgardens IF prediction

APOEL were hardly in the game in the first leg in Sweden as they were outclassed in every aspect by their rivals. The 3-0 defeat was the perfect reflection of their performance on the night.

If APOEL find a way to overcome such a massive deficit, it will be nothing less than a miracle. Despite the fact that the second leg will be in Cyprus, they have incurred too large a deficit given their own capacity.

Djurgardens do not have anything to prove and will look to be professional in the second leg and secure qualification.

Djurgardens are odds-on favorites in this tie and are expected to seal the contest by a large margin as they did in Sweden.

Prediction: APOEL 0-3 Djurgardens

