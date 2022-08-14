APOEL vs Djurgardens IF prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022-23

APOEL will entertain Djurgardens IF at GSP Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs on Wednesday.

APOEL safely negotiated Kyzyl-Zhar in the third-round qualifiers to reach this stage of qualifying. Djurgardens IF, on the other hand, beat Sepsi 6-2 on aggregate to book their place in the playoffs.

APOEL vs Djurgardens IF Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams. Djurgardens will undoubtedly start off as strong favorites as they play in a higher level league in Sweden.

APOEL form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-D

Djurgardens form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

UEFA Europa Conference League @europacnfleague



Who impressed you most in the third qualifying round?



#UECL Play-offsWho impressed you most in the third qualifying round? Play-offs 🔜Who impressed you most in the third qualifying round?#UECL

APOEL vs Djurgardens IF Team News

APOEL

Centre-forward Giorgi Kvilitaia has been sidelined with a torn muscle.

Injury: Giorgi Kvilitaia.

Doubtful: None.

Djurgardens IF

Defender Elliot Kack is currently recuperating from a knee injury and will sit out Thursday’s encounter.

Injured: Elliot Kack

Suspended: None

APOEL vs Djurgardens IF Predicted XI

APOEL (4-2-3-1): Vid Belec (GK), Franco Ferrari, Jose Crespo, Andreas Karo, Issam Chebake, Murtaz Daushvili, Kingsley Sarfo, Dimitris Theodorou, Dalcio, Dieumerci Ndongala, Marios Ilia

Djurgardens IF Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jacob Widell Zetterström; Piotr Johansson, Isak Hien, Hjalmar Ekdal, Pierre Bengtsson; Hampus Finndell, Rasmus Schüller, Magnus Eriksson; Joel Asoro, Victor Kaj Edvardsen, Haris Radetinac

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

APOEL vs Djurgardens IF prediction

This will be an interesting clash, with both teams fancying their chances of making the cut to the Conference League group stages.

The hosts have had a relatively easy run till this point, having played against lowly outfits like Botev Plovdiv and Kyzyl-Zhar to make it to the qualifiers. Despite that, they have barely managed to upstage their rivals in the previous two rounds. They will have to be at their absolute best to deal with their Swedish opponents on Wednesday as they are an entirely different proposition.

The visitors, on the other hand, will be quite satisfied with being drawn against APOEL. They enjoy quite a healthy advantage over their Cypriot opponents courtesy of playing in a better league and boasting of a stronger squad.

However, they will have to guard themselves against any complacency, especially with a group stage spot up for grabs.

The visitors will undoubtedly walk into this game as strong favorites and are expected to triumph over their rivals by a big margin.

Prediction: APOEL 1-3 Djurgardens IK

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P