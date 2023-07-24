APOEL vs Vojvodina Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27, 2023 

APOEL host Vojvodina at the GSP Stadium on Thursday (July 27) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The Nicosian side are hoping to reach their first tournament finals since the 2019-20 season, when they reached the group stage of the Europa League. Last year, the Τhrylos came agonisingly close to qualifying for the Conference League but lost in the playoffs to Swedish team, Djurgardens IF, 5-3 on aggregate.

APOEL had won the first leg 3-2 at home, but a 3-0 defeat in the return ended their hopes. Now, the side are coming off the back of a mixed bag of a pre-season, winning only two of their five games.

Meanwhile, Vojvodina have not reached the group stage of a European tournament since 1999-2000, when they made the first round of the UEFA Cup, now called the Europa League.

Their last piece of action in Europe were two games in the second qualifying rounds of the Europa Conference League in the 2021-22 season. The Old Lady were battered 7-1 on aggregate by LASK, ending their qualifying hopes.

APOEL vs Vojvodina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides meet for the first time.

Vojvodina won just one of their seven friendlies in pre-season.

APOEL also struggled in the pre-season, winning twice in five games.

APOEL have won all three home games in the Conference League qualifiers (2-0 vs Botev Plovdiv, 1-0 vs Kyzylzhar and 3-2 vs Djurgardens).

Vojvodina have lost four of their last six European qualifiers, winning two (a pair of 1-0 wins over Lithuanian side Panevezys).

APOEL vs Vojvodina Prediction

APOEL have plenty of European experience, having played a few times in the Champions League and Europa League. Vojvodina, in comparison, have always endured heartbreaks in the qualifiers. The Old Lady lack the quality of APOEL, too.

Both teams are coming off poor pre-season campaigns, but APOEL should see off the Serbian minnows at home.

Prediction: APOEL 2-0 Vojvodina

APOEL vs Vojvodina Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: APOEL

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No