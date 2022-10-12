Apollon Limassol vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2022

Apollon Limassol will host AZ Alkmaar at the Tsirio Stadium on Thursday in another round of the UEFA Europa Conference League group stages.

The Cypriot club have had their struggles of late and have fared even worse on the continental stage. They kicked off their European campaign with a goalless draw against Vaduz and then lost 3-1 to SC Dnipro-1 in their second game before falling to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of their midweek opponents last time out.

Apollon Limassol sit rock-bottom in the group table with just one point picked up so far and will be looking to add to that tally this week.

AZ Alkmaar have enjoyed a stellar campaign and have been impressive in both their domestic and continental assignments. They picked up a 3-2 win over Apollon Limassol in their last European outing, with Jens Odgaard, Dani de Wit and Jesper Karlsson all getting on the scoresheet to clinch a deserved victory for the Eredivisie outfit.

The visitors sit atop the group standings with nine points from an obtainable nine and will be looking to continue their good run of form on Thursday.

Apollon Limassol vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Apollon Limassol and AZ Alkmaar, with their first-ever matchup coming in the reverse fixture last week.

The home side have had five meetings against Dutch opposition and have lost all five matches.

Apollon have picked up seven points from three home league games this season. Only league leaders Pafos have picked up more.

AZ Alkmaar are one of two teams in the Eredivisie yet to taste defeat on the road this season and are the only side with a 100% win rate.

The Cypriot club have kept just one clean sheet in their last five home games across all competitions.

De Kaasboeren have the joint-best defensive record in the Dutch top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of seven.

Apollon Limassol vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Apollon's latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that. They have lost just one of their last seven games on home turf and will aim to capitalize on their home advantage this week.

AZ Alkmaar are on a run of five straight wins and are undefeated in their last 15 games across all competitions. The visitors are overwhelming favorites for this one and should come out on top.

Prediction: Apollon Limassol 1-3 AZ Alkmaar

Apollon Limassol vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AZ Alkmaar

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of the hosts' last six matches)

