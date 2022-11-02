Apollon vs Vaduz Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3, 2022

Apollon will host Vaduz at the Tsirion Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (November 3).

Ahead of matchday six, both teams have already been eliminated from knockout contention, leaving AZ Alkmaar and Dnipro-1 to go through from Group E. Apollon’s 1-0 defeat to the Ukrainian team was the straw that broke the camel's back. Last year, they had ended their campaign in the second qualifying round – so they have made progress this time.

Apollon played out a goalless draw against Vaduz in the reverse fixture, which was their campaign opener this time. Despite this one being a dead rubber now, the hosts will look to wrap up their continental campaign on a high in front of home fans. Coach David Català’s position is unlikely to be under threat, as his team are second in the Cypriot First Division.

Vaduz, meanwhile, sit bottom of the group with two points, behind third-placed Apollon who have managed four points. Vaduz participated in the Europa Conference League's maiden edition last season, crashing out in the second qualifying round. Their latest campaign should not be seen as a failure, as they made it to the group stage.

The team from Liechtenstein is unlikely to come for a win. In the reverse fixture, they struggled to contain the onslaught from Apollon and were happy with a goalless outcome. More of the same could ensue here, as Vaduz have seemingly turned their focus to the Swiss Challenge League.

They're coming off a 2-0 win at Bellinzona in the Swiss Challenge League at the weekend, while Apollon succumbed to a 1-0 reverse at home to APOEL in the Cypriot First Divison.

Apollon vs Vaduz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Apollon have won once in their last five home games, drawing one game and losing three.

Apollon have conceded eight goals in their last five home games, scoring twice.

Apollon have made 27 appearances in UEFA club competitions and have reached the group stage five times.

Vaduz have won twice in their last five away games, drawing two games and losing one.

In their last five games, Apollon have won and drawn once, losing three times, while Vaduz have won twice, drawn once and lost twice:

Form Guide: Apollon – L-L-D-L-W, Vaduz – L-L-D-W-W.

Apollon vs Vaduz Prediction

Despite their elimination, the hosts will likely enjoy huge support from fans in their last game due to their sparkling domestic campaign.

Vaduz, meanwhile, sit second from bottom in the Swiss Challenge League. The clash with Apollon could help them kickstart their revival. Apollon are expected to win, thanks to their better form and home support.

Prediction: Apollon 3-1 Vaduz

Apollon vs Vaduz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Apollon

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Apollon to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Vaduz to score - Yes

